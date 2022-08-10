Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6144   TW0006144009

DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.

(6144)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
13.95 TWD   +5.68%
04:16aDELTAMAC TAIWAN : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.
PU
08/09DELTAMAC TAIWAN : Announcement to supplement and correct part of the company's 2021 annual report
PU
07/22DELTAMAC TAIWAN : Announce the dismissal of the members of the audit committee and the Remuneration Committee of the company.
PU
Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:04:39
Subject 
 Announcement that the Board of Directors of the
Company has approved the appointment of members of the
5th Remuneration Committee.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A
5.Name of the new position holder:YU AN MIN
6.Resume of the new position holder:TITTOT CO.,LTD / Chief Auditor
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:The original salary and remuneration committee was
 dismissed for some reason, and the board of directors re-appointed in
 accordance with regulations.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/22 to 2025/06/21
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Deltamac Taiwan Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 204 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
Net income 2021 -30,0 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 534 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 4,96%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ai Li Yang General Manager
Po Mei Lu Chief Financial Officer
Chao Hung Wu Chairman
Jen Yung Huang Independent Director
Cheng Hsiu Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.-12.26%18
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-44.74%8 760
TOHO COMPANY LTD6.40%6 938
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-10.08%3 773
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-17.41%2 925
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-11.27%2 165