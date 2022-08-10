Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:04:39
Subject
Announcement that the Board of Directors of the
Company has approved the appointment of members of the
5th Remuneration Committee.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A
5.Name of the new position holder:YU AN MIN
6.Resume of the new position holder:TITTOT CO.,LTD / Chief Auditor
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:The original salary and remuneration committee was
dismissed for some reason, and the board of directors re-appointed in
accordance with regulations.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/22 to 2025/06/21
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Deltamac Taiwan Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.