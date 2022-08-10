Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee. 3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Name of the new position holder:YU AN MIN 6.Resume of the new position holder:TITTOT CO.,LTD / Chief Auditor 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:The original salary and remuneration committee was dismissed for some reason, and the board of directors re-appointed in accordance with regulations. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/22 to 2025/06/21 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/10 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None