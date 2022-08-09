Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement to supplement and correct part of the company's 2021 annual report
08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Provided by: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
14:42:43
Subject
Announcement to supplement and correct part of
the company's 2021 annual report
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 50
Statement
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/04
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/09
3.Content of supplement or correction: According to TPEx's instructions,
the front cover and pages 17, 18, 19, 20, 32, 44, 45, and 152 of the
company's 2021 annual report were corrected.
4.Countermeasures:Release material information and re-upload annual report
(revised version after shareholders meeting) to MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Deltamac Taiwan Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:06 UTC.