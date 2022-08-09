Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement to supplement and correct part of the company's 2021 annual report

Statement

1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request supplement or correction:2022/08/04 2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/09 3.Content of supplement or correction: According to TPEx's instructions, the front cover and pages 17, 18, 19, 20, 32, 44, 45, and 152 of the company's 2021 annual report were corrected. 4.Countermeasures:Release material information and re-upload annual report (revised version after shareholders meeting) to MOPS. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None