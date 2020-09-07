Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Deltex Medical Group plc    DEMG   GB0059337583

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC

(DEMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/07 04:46:41 am
1.52 GBX   +6.67%
06:10aDELTEX MEDICAL : Launches Veterinary Website
PU
2019DELTEX MEDICAL : 2018 Results
PU
2019DELTEX MEDICAL : 5 February 2019 Director Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deltex Medical : Launches Veterinary Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Deltex Launches Veterinary Website
- 7 September, 2020

As it is in humans, Hemodynamic Management is an important diagnostic discipline in the surgical treatment of animals. Deltex Medical has worked with leading veterinarians to establish a useful experience base on which to build a surgical treatment protocol for small animals.

The company has a dedicated veterinary offering which it is now publicising through the newly launched website, deltexveterinary.com and on our social media channels. The company believes it could tap into underserved market demand for a clinically accurate diagnostic device to ensure surgical treatment of pets results in optimal outcomes.

For Deltex, CEO Andy Mears tells us; 'Our work completed to date shows that veterinary anaesthetists are every bit as interested in accurate hemodynamic management for their patients as their 'human' counterparts. We've already enjoyed valuable input from some of the leading veterinary universities in the world, including the College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, who have contributed one of our case studies on the new website. After all, until oesophageal Doppler monitoring presented itself, veterinarians' insight into their patients haemodynamics were very limited. We're greatly looking forward to exploring the potential for understanding how flow and pressure combine in animals and uncovering what we believe may be significant business opportunity, especially in the United States.'

Disclaimer

Deltex Medical Group plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
06:10aDELTEX MEDICAL : Launches Veterinary Website
PU
2019DELTEX MEDICAL : 2018 Results
PU
2019DELTEX MEDICAL : 5 February 2019 Director Dealing
PU
2018DELTEX MEDICAL : 26 November 2018 Change of Auditor
PU
201829 YEARS AND COUNTING : Mears and the Haemodynamic Management Mission
PU
2018DELTEX MEDICAL : Show Time for Deltex with US Launch of TrueVue at ASA
PU
2018JOURNAL SPELLS IT OUT : Haemodynamic Management Matters
PU
2018DELTEX MEDICAL : at US Evidence-Based Medicine Show
PU
2018DELTEX MEDICAL : at AAGBI next week
PU
2018DELTEX MEDICAL : Improving Safety Through Patient Monitoring
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,50 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 0,50 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,48 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Deltex Medical Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Jonathan Mears Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel John Keen Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Desmond Lowe Chief Operating Officer
David Moorhouse Secretary, Director & Group Finance Director
Charles Julian Cazalet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC1.79%10
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.20%162 184
DANAHER CORPORATION28.08%139 456
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.38%86 047
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.84.72%59 698
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.27%59 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group