Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Deltex Medical Group plc    DEMG   GB0059337583

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC

(DEMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deltex Medical : Liver Transplantation with Haemodynamic Control of Lung Recruitment

04/08/2021 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Liver Transplantation with Haemodynamic Control of Lung Recruitment
- 8 April, 2021
24th ODM+ RCT shows benefit in Liver Transplantation

Yet another Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) demonstrates the value of Deltex Medical's TrueVue Oesophageal Doppler Monitoring (ODM+). Once more it's in a complex surgical setting; this time liver transplantation. The new trial by Halwa et al appears in the journal Experimental and Clinical Transplantation. The study claims to be 'one of the few to address the effects of intra-operative prophylactic lung recruitment among liver transplant recipients during transplant surgery.'

Liver Transplant cases number in the tens of thousands worldwide (13,000 in USA alone). Liver transplant patients are vulnerable to atelectasis (collapsed lung segments or alveoli). This condition can be evident at presentation, caused by ascites (fluid in the abdomen) or pleural effusion (water on the lungs). Alternatively it can occur intra-operatively, caused by lengthy periods of physical lung retraction during surgery.

Lung 'recruitment' in effect refers to the re-opening of non-functioning alveoli. Importantly, liver transplant patients present a different challenge to that faced in similarly compromised SARS-type patients. This is because the standard combination of Alveolar Recruitment Manoeuvre (ARM) and raised positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP), can adversely affect liver perfusion and hepatic outflow. Both are undesirable conditions and predictive of poorer outcomes. This may explain why it's only as recently as 2006 that clinicians first demonstrated successful lung recruitment in liver transplant patients.

TrueVue ODM+ could become a vital 'Enabling' technology during liver transplantation

One question asked in this new RCT is whether haemodynamic control can enable clinicians to perform lung tissue recruitment in liver transplantation. In other words, could optimal blood flow be maintained during careful, stepwise recruitment of the alveoli? The investigators compared ARM re-expansion of collapsed lung alveoli with a control group. The control group were given no haemodynamically driven lung recruitment protocol.

In the ARM group, measurement of haemodynamics was driven using a Flow Time corrected (FTc) algorithm (ODM+. FTc is a heart rate independent measurement of the duration of aortic blood flow. It is therefore a very sensitive biomarker of real time changes in preload and afterload conditions. Doppler FTc readings are not affected by the high PEEP. This is unlike Central Venous Pressure (CVP)-derived readings, as confirmed by the study authors. It means only flow-based ODM-derived FTc gives the right answer.

'Only TrueVue ODM+ can provide the clinician with a unique and reliable picture of haemodynamic status to guide them through the alveolar recruitment process.' Andy Mears, Deltex Medical CEO

Interestingly, three of the ARM group were subjected to a temporary hold of ARM in order to improve their venous return. All three patients were in fluid deficit. When rectified their lungs were successfully re-recruited. Without the use of TrueVue ODM+ these patients would not have benefitted from this degree of diagnosis and resultant care. This demonstrates the unique potential of the system to guide fluids and therefore the progression of the procedure.

Significant Reduction in Post-op Pulmonary Complications

The results clearly offer the potential to achieve the desirable outcome of better lung function (therefore oxygenation) following liver transplantation surgery. Of note, the results of this study showed a significant reduction in post-operative pulmonary complications in the ARM group, notably in reduced pleural effusions.

In conclusion the authors state that; 'Stepwise alveolar recruitment identified the optimal positive end-expiratory pressure to improve lung mechanics and oxygenation with minimal haemodynamic changes, without liver graft congestion/dysfunction, and was associated with significant reduction in postoperative pulmonary complications.'

As a result of this clinical work Prof. Khaled Ahmed Yassen now recommends the use of advanced haemodynamic monitoring within his ARM protocol for all liver transplantation patients.

Deltex Medical CEO comments

Andy Mears states; 'RCTs represent the gold standard in terms of evidence base and are essential to achieving 'standard of care'. For this reason we're delighted to see our 24th RCT published on the ODM system. This represents significantly more evidence than all of the other competing haemodynamic monitoring technologies combined.

What this study demonstrates is that only TrueVue ODM+ delivers the capability to guide intra-operative lung recruitment. The associated improved outcome is extremely promising for thousands of liver transplant patients.'

Disclaimer

Deltex Medical Group plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
08:48aDELTEX MEDICAL  : Liver Transplantation with Haemodynamic Control of Lung Recrui..
PU
03/22DELTEX MEDICAL  : Sponsors Return to Surgery Podcasts
PU
03/01DELTEX MEDICAL  : Only ODM+ has the Precision, concludes new Study
PU
02/24DELTEX MEDICAL  : MDR Equivalence Rules Reinforce Deltex's Unique Evidence Base
PU
02/19DELTEX MEDICAL  : Joins UK Healthcare Pavilion Digital Platform
PU
01/07HAEMODYNAMICS MATTER : New Study, Same Take-Homes
PU
2020DELTEX MEDICAL  : Results Presentation 2020
PU
2020DELTEX MEDICAL  : 23rd ODM+ RCT shows benefit in Obese Patients
PU
2020DELTEX MEDICAL  : Interim Results Presentation 2020
PU
2020DELTEX MEDICAL  : Interim Results 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,60 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 0,60 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,24 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Deltex Medical Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Jonathan Mears Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Moorhouse Secretary, Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel John Keen Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Desmond Lowe Chief Operating Officer
Charles Julian Cazalet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC14.29%13
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.13%183 657
DANAHER CORPORATION2.21%161 203
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.98%90 088
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.72%73 841
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.05%62 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ