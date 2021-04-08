Deltex Medical : Liver Transplantation with Haemodynamic Control of Lung Recruitment

- 8 April, 2021

Yet another Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) demonstrates the value of Deltex Medical's TrueVue Oesophageal Doppler Monitoring (ODM+). Once more it's in a complex surgical setting; this time liver transplantation. The new trial by Halwa et al appears in the journal Experimental and Clinical Transplantation. The study claims to be 'one of the few to address the effects of intra-operative prophylactic lung recruitment among liver transplant recipients during transplant surgery.'

Liver Transplant cases number in the tens of thousands worldwide (13,000 in USA alone). Liver transplant patients are vulnerable to atelectasis (collapsed lung segments or alveoli). This condition can be evident at presentation, caused by ascites (fluid in the abdomen) or pleural effusion (water on the lungs). Alternatively it can occur intra-operatively, caused by lengthy periods of physical lung retraction during surgery.

Lung 'recruitment' in effect refers to the re-opening of non-functioning alveoli. Importantly, liver transplant patients present a different challenge to that faced in similarly compromised SARS-type patients. This is because the standard combination of Alveolar Recruitment Manoeuvre (ARM) and raised positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP), can adversely affect liver perfusion and hepatic outflow. Both are undesirable conditions and predictive of poorer outcomes. This may explain why it's only as recently as 2006 that clinicians first demonstrated successful lung recruitment in liver transplant patients.

One question asked in this new RCT is whether haemodynamic control can enable clinicians to perform lung tissue recruitment in liver transplantation. In other words, could optimal blood flow be maintained during careful, stepwise recruitment of the alveoli? The investigators compared ARM re-expansion of collapsed lung alveoli with a control group. The control group were given no haemodynamically driven lung recruitment protocol.

In the ARM group, measurement of haemodynamics was driven using a Flow Time corrected (FTc) algorithm (ODM+. FTc is a heart rate independent measurement of the duration of aortic blood flow. It is therefore a very sensitive biomarker of real time changes in preload and afterload conditions. Doppler FTc readings are not affected by the high PEEP. This is unlike Central Venous Pressure (CVP)-derived readings, as confirmed by the study authors. It means only flow-based ODM-derived FTc gives the right answer.

Interestingly, three of the ARM group were subjected to a temporary hold of ARM in order to improve their venous return. All three patients were in fluid deficit. When rectified their lungs were successfully re-recruited. Without the use of TrueVue ODM+ these patients would not have benefitted from this degree of diagnosis and resultant care. This demonstrates the unique potential of the system to guide fluids and therefore the progression of the procedure.

The results clearly offer the potential to achieve the desirable outcome of better lung function (therefore oxygenation) following liver transplantation surgery. Of note, the results of this study showed a significant reduction in post-operative pulmonary complications in the ARM group, notably in reduced pleural effusions.

In conclusion the authors state that; 'Stepwise alveolar recruitment identified the optimal positive end-expiratory pressure to improve lung mechanics and oxygenation with minimal haemodynamic changes, without liver graft congestion/dysfunction, and was associated with significant reduction in postoperative pulmonary complications.'

As a result of this clinical work Prof. Khaled Ahmed Yassen now recommends the use of advanced haemodynamic monitoring within his ARM protocol for all liver transplantation patients.

Andy Mears states; 'RCTs represent the gold standard in terms of evidence base and are essential to achieving 'standard of care'. For this reason we're delighted to see our 24th RCT published on the ODM system. This represents significantly more evidence than all of the other competing haemodynamic monitoring technologies combined.

What this study demonstrates is that only TrueVue ODM+ delivers the capability to guide intra-operative lung recruitment. The associated improved outcome is extremely promising for thousands of liver transplant patients.'