Deltex Medical Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and distributes a hemodynamic monitoring technology. The Company's TrueVue platform offers three monitoring technologies, such as Oesophageal Doppler Monitoring (ODM+), Pulse Pressure Waveform Analysis (PPWA) and High Definition Impedance CardioGraphy (HD-ICG). Its ODM+ is a fluid management and cardiac output monitoring technology to directly measure both flow and pressure in adults and pediatrics. HD-ICG provides continuous and sensitive measurements of cardiac output and other hemodynamic parameters. The system is stabilized using HD-Z signal filter technology. HD-ICG disposable electrodes are placed on the neck and chest. PPWA uses the researched pulse pressure wave algorithm, which is available to derive hemodynamic parameters, calibrated from the Doppler. Its applications include COVID-19 critical care, surgery, acute kidney injury, enhanced recovery and paediatric.