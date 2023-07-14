Deltex Medical Group PLC - Chichester, England-based maker of blood circulation monitoring systems - Has conditionally raised about GBP1.7 million through a placing of and subscription to 833.0 million shares at issue price of 0.20 pence each. Says proceeds will provide additional working capital, funding for internal restructuring costs, creditor payments and to implement its restructuring and updated strategy. Net proceeds receivable by Deltex are estimated at approximately GBP1.5 million. Deltex also intends to raise up to GBP500,000 via a retail offer to existing shareholders at the above issue price. Retail offer will close at 15:00 on July 19.
Current stock price: 1.10 pence
