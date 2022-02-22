Log in
    DEMG   GB0059337583

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC

(DEMG)
Improving outcomes around the world: Cayman Islanders benefit from a charitable donation of the TrueVue System

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
Improving outcomes around the world: Cayman Islanders benefit from a charitable donation of the TrueVue System
- 22 February, 2022

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) has announced the charitable donation of a Deltex Medical TrueVue Oesophageal Doppler Monitor.

The generous donation was made by the Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) in collaboration with the paediatric programmes Team_NolanEvans & Hart for Hearts.

CHF Chairperson Maureen McCubbon explained that "supporting community access to high quality care and life-saving equipment is essential to achieving our mission to improve cardiovascular health for all in the Cayman Islands."

In a news release on the Cayman Islands HSA website, cardiologist Dr Joanna Kregiel talks of how the system will enable clinicians to make "real-time decisions about how to treat our patients with fluid therapy strategies or inotropic drugs."

In response to the HSA announcement Deltex Medical's CEO Andy Mears stated; "We're always thrilled to see the therapeutic power of our technology being applied around the world. It's especially gratifying when it is funded by amazing charities dedicated to supporting the cause of improving outcomes. After all, that's our shared endeavour! We look forward to providing clinical training and education as the equipment finds its way into routine use."

To read the full release visit https://www.hsa.ky/…/cayman-heart-fund-donates…/

Disclaimer

Deltex Medical Group plc published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
