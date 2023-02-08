Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Deltic Energy Plc
  News
  Summary
    CLNR   GB00B6SYKF01

DELTIC ENERGY PLC

(CLNR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:17:49 2023-02-08 am EST
3.127 GBX   +15.81%
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
06:06aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Deltic Energy jumps on Pensacola gas discovery
AN
06:02aDeltic Energy shares surge on major North Sea gas and oil discovery
AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Deltic Energy jumps on Pensacola gas discovery

02/08/2023 | 06:06am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Deltic Energy PLC, up 18% at 3.20 pence, 12-month range 1.91p-4.38p. The North Sea-focused natural resources investor announces a "significant" gas discovery at Pensacola on licence P2252 in the southern North Sea. "Pensacola could represent one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the southern North Sea in over a decade," the firm says. Its first exploration well points to an estimated ultimate recovery of 302 billion cubic feet.

----------

Pennant International Group PLC, up 14% at 32.4p, 12-month range 29p-41p. The training technology and product support provider swings to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2022. Expects around GBP500,000 in Ebitda, compared to negative Ebitda of GBP800,000 in 2021. Enters 2023 "with a real sense of momentum", after re-aligning cost base, improving gross margins, and recording a "healthy" contracted order book in 2022. However, the firm expects revenue to fall to GBP13.7 million in 2022, from GBP16.0 million in 2021.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Sosandar PLC, down 14% at 22.73p, 12-month range 13p-31.69p. The online-focused clothing retailer announces a proposed share placing to raise a minimum of GBP4 million. It will place no fewer than 18.2 million shares at 22 pence each, which is a 17% discount to its closing price of 26.4p on Tuesday. Says there will also be a retail offer for around GBP500,000. The firm will use the funds to invest in stock to further its omni-channel strategy. This increase the provision of its in-store product range with partners such as J Sainsbury PLC.

----------

Renalytix PLC, down 11% at 109p, 12-month range 44p-427.27p. The kidney health-focused diagnostics company announces a private placement of USD20.3 million in ordinary shares and American depositary shares. The placing price was USD2.17 per ADS, representing two ordinary shares at a price of 90p each. This represents a 27% discount to its closing price of 122.5p on Tuesday. Will use the net proceeds for sales and marketing, clinical product development, as well as corporate support and financing costs.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTIC ENERGY PLC 22.22% 3.127 Delayed Quote.5.88%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.15% 268.7872 Delayed Quote.23.11%
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 13.68% 32.2 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
RENALYTIX PLC -15.31% 103.751 Delayed Quote.68.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.71% 122.5958 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
SOSANDAR PLC -13.64% 23 Delayed Quote.30.37%
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC. 1.61% 12.63 Delayed Quote.15.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,25 M -2,70 M -2,70 M
Net cash 2022 21,1 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,3 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart DELTIC ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Deltic Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTIC ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,70 GBX
Average target price 11,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham C. Swindells Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah McLeod Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Lappin Chairman
Andrew James Nunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Peter Nigel Cowley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTIC ENERGY PLC5.88%60
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.49%336 627
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.07%137 096
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-1.34%75 057
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 096
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.51%65 344