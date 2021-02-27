Deltic Energy : Corporate Presentation September 2021 (2.27MB) 10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE PRESENTATION SEPTEMBER 2021 Important Notice By accepting this document, and in consideration for it being made available to such recipient, each recipient agrees to keep strictly confidential the information contained in it and any information otherwise made available by Deltic Energy Plc (the "Company"), whether orally or in writing. In the case of a corporate recipient, this presentation may only be disclosed to such of its directors, officers or employees who are required to review it for the purpose of deciding whether to make an investment in the Company. This document has been provided to each recipient at their request, solely for their information, and may not be reproduced, copied, published, distributed or circulated, to any third party, in whole or in part, or published in whole or in part for any purpose, without the express prior consent of the Company. The purpose of this document is solely to provide information to persons who have expressed an interest in investigating the possibility of investing in the Company. The information contained in this confidential document (the "Presentation") has been prepared and distributed by the Company. It has not been fully verified and is subject to material updating, completion, revision, verification and further amendment. This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any U.S. State securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This Presentation does not constitute, and the Company is not making, an offer of transferable securities to the public within the meaning of sections 85B and 102B of FSMA and it is being delivered for information purposes only to a very limited number of persons and companies who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA purchasing as principal or in circumstances under section 86(2) of FSMA, as well as persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the category of persons set out in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or are high net worth companies within the meaning set out in Article 49 of the Order or are certified sophisticated investors within the meaning set out in Article 50 of the Order or are otherwise permitted to receive it (together, the "Relevant Persons"). This Presentation is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any other person who receives this Presentation should not rely or act upon it. By accepting this Presentation and not immediately returning it, the recipient is deemed to represent and warrant that: (i) they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive the Presentation; (ii) they have read, agree and will comply with the contents of this notice; and (iii) they will use the information in this document solely for evaluating your possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company. This Presentation is not being made available to persons in Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it may be unlawful to do so and it should not be delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, into or within any such jurisdictions. Prospective investors must rely on their own examination of the legal, taxation, financial and other consequences of an investment in the Company, including the merits of investing and the risks involved. Prospective investors should not treat the contents of this Presentation as advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters and are advised to consult their own professional advisers concerning any acquisition of shares in the Company. Certain of the information contained in this Presentation has been obtained from published sources prepared by other parties. Certain other information has been extracted from unpublished sources prepared by other parties which have been made available to the Company. The Company has not carried out an independent investigation to verify the accuracy and completeness of such third party information. No responsibility is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers, employees or agents for the accuracy or completeness of such information. All statements of opinion and/or belief contained in this Presentation and all views expressed represent the directors' own current assessment and interpretation of information available to them as at the date of this Presentation. In addition, this Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, the statements regarding the Company's overall objectives and strategic plans, timetables and capital expenditures. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this Presentation, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No representation is made or assurance given that such statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. The reader is cautioned not to place reliance on these statements or views and no responsibility is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers, employees or agents in respect thereof. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or other information that is contained in this Presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation. Neither the issue of this Presentation nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of contract, commitment or recommendation on the part of the Company or the directors of the Company to proceed with any transaction or accept any offer and the right is reserved to terminate any discussions or negotiations with any prospective investors. The Company reserves the right without any notice or liability to the recipient of this Presentation or its advisers to: (i) change any of the procedures, timetable or requirements or terminate negotiations at any time prior to the signing of any binding agreement with investors; (ii) provide different information or access to information to different persons; (iii) agree variations to the property, rights and liabilities comprised in the Company; and (iv) negotiate at the same time with more than one person. In no circumstances will the Company be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of the Company. This Presentation should not be considered a recommendation by the Company or any of its affiliates in relation to any prospective acquisition of shares in the Company. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its affiliates, any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any such information or opinions or for any errors or omissions. 2 Our DNA SMALL TEAM We are a small, focussed group of driven and respected industry professionals with over 100 years of experience within the E&P industry. The team is focussed on producing high quality technical work which advances the exploration portfolio at low cost. HIGH-IMPACT PORTFOLIO We have amassed a portfolio of low risk, high impact exploration assets with net P50 prospective resources of more than 200 mmboe in the infrastructure rich, well established basins of the UK Continental Shelf ('UKCS'). The portfolio is primarily focused on future gas production given the increasing importance of natural gas in the transition to a low carbon future. UNIQUELY POISED We have attracted high quality partners in Shell and Cairn Energy. These partnerships will continue to deliver significant exploration activity across Deltic's portfolio with confirmed drilling activity and new seismic acquisition planned over the next 12 months and the potential for multiple future exploration wells to be drilled . EXPLORATION SUCCESS Current valuation is underpinned by cash and shareholders are positioned to gain from the significant share price upside which should be realised from exploration success with either of the two wells with Shell. This success will provide a platform for Deltic to take a leading role within the UK's exploration community. St Fergus Dewar Cupertino Teesside Pensacola Cadence Easington Blackadder Selene Theddlethorpe (closed in Q3 2018) Bacton 3 Board & Management Driven and highly competent management team with >100 years of UKCS Experience Graham Swindells Chief Executive Officer Graham joined Deltic as Chief Financial Officer in May 2013. He previously worked in corporate finance and M&A, specialising in advising mid and small-cap public companies. Before joining Deltic, he was a Director in Corporate Finance at Ernst & Young. Previously, he was a Director in Corporate Finance at Arbuthnot Securities where he gained significant natural resources experience acting as nominated adviser and broker. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Scotland with BDO and subsequently spent two years at PwC in corporate recovery and restructuring. Andrew Nunn Chief Operating Officer Andrew is a Chartered Geologist with over 20 years of experience working on exploration, mining and geo-environmental projects in Europe, Australasia and Africa. For the last 10 years he has worked on a wide variety of UK and European conventional and unconventional gas projects with a primary focus on Carboniferous aged reservoirs. Andrew's previous role was as Exploration Manager for Dart Energy. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Economic Geology and an M.Sc. in Environmental Management. Andrew was appointed as a Director of the Oil and Gas Independents' Association (OGIA) in February 2020. Sarah McLeod Chief Financial Officer Sarah joined Deltic as Chief Financial Officer in January 2020. Sarah has 20 years experience in the international oil and gas industry. She previously held the position of Group Financial Controller at New Age. Sarah spent 10 years with ConocoPhillips in a variety of senior financial and strategic roles and also 2 years with Maersk Oil. She started her career with Deloitte, spending 6 years in its oil and gas team during which time she qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Mark Lappin Non-Executive Chairman Mark has over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mark's recent roles include Technical Director at Cuadrilla and prior to that Sub-Surface Director for UK and Netherlands at Centrica. Mark began his career as a Geophysicist at Phillips Petroleum and has held senior technical and commercial roles with Phillips, Exxon Mobil and Dart Energy. Mark's North Sea focussed operational, commercial and super-major E&P experience will be hugely valuable as the company moves into the next stage of its development. Mark is a Visiting Professor at University of Strathclyde Centre for Energy Policy. Peter Cowley Non-Executive Director Peter Cowley is a geologist with 50 years of international experience in the minerals industry and has been involved in the discovery and development of a number of gold mines in Africa. Peter was previously Managing Director of Ashanti Exploration Limited, Group Technical Director of Cluff Resources Plc, CEO of Banro Corporation and is currently President and a Director of Loncor Resources Inc. He holds M.Sc. and M.B.A. degrees and is a Fellow of I.M.M.M. 4 Investor Base and Capital Structure Strong and supportive shareholder base Key shareholders * Capital Structure IPGL (Michael Spencer) 16.8% Shares in issue 1,406m Options 130m Richard Sneller 11.0% Free float 72.1% Hargreaves Lansdown 9.7% Cash at 30 June 2021 £11.1m Interactive Investor 7.3% Debt NIL Canaccord 7.7% Janus Henderson 4.3% Fiske 4.2% SVM 3.1% * As at 5 October 2021 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Deltic Energy plc published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:51:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about DELTIC ENERGY PLC 09:52a DELTIC ENERGY : Corporate Presentation September 2021 (2.27MB) PU 09/20 Deltic Energy plc Announces Completion of Site Survey CI 09/14 DELTIC ENERGY : Earnings Flash (DELT.L) DELTIC ENERGY Reports H1 Loss GBX-0.05 MT 09/14 Deltic Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI 08/12 Deltic Energy plc Enters into Binding, Conditional Farm-Out Agreement with Cairn Energy.. CI 04/19 Deltic Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020 CI 2020 Deltic Energy plc Announces Provisional Award of New Licences CI 2020 Deltic Energy plc Provides Prospectivity Update on Licence P2428 CI 2020 Deltic Energy plc Provides an Update on Activity Relating to Licence P2252 CI 2020 DELTIC ENERGY : TR1 – JCAM holdings over 4% (106.86kB) PU