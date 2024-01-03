Deltic Energy PLC - London-based natural resources investor focused on assets in the southern North Sea - receives carbon neutral certification on Wednesday following assessment by Carbon Neutral Britain Ltd. The company's scope one, two, and three emissions for the year ended October 31 were assessed by the voluntary carbon offsetting organisation. All of Deltic's corporate emissions have been offset through independently verified carbon offsetting projects. The certification will require annual renewal.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Swindells says: "Deltic takes its obligations to the environment and the North Sea transition deal seriously, and this independent audit of our corporate greenhouse gas emissions footprint and carbon neutral certification is an important step in that process".

Current stock price: 25.90 pence, up 4.7% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 47%

