(Alliance News) - Deltic Energy PLC on Monday said that site survey works relating to its Selene exploration licence P2437 in the southern north sea has started.

The London-based natural resources investor said licence operator Shell UK Ltd confirmed that the site survey vessel has been mobilised to acquire high resolution 2D seismic lines over the proposed well location.

Deltic anticipates the acquisition to complete by next week Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Swindells said: "The commencement of the site survey on Selene is another important step on the path to drilling this high impact, low risk prospect in the southern north sea."

Deltic expects drilling operations at Selene to start in mid-2024.

Deltic Energy shares rose 3.9% to 29.60 pence each on Monday morning in London.

