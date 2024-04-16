EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
