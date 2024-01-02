Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Seguti GmbH, Hannover

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Prüfer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delticom AG

b) LEI
529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005146807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.15 EUR 3472.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.15 EUR 3472.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


02.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

88519  02.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806869&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp