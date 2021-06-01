Log in
DELTICOM AG

DGAP-Adhoc : Delticom AG: Managing Board resolves capital increase without subscription rights of up to 1,246,333 new shares and capital increase with subscription rights of up to 1,121,700 new shares

06/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action 
Delticom AG: Managing Board resolves capital increase without subscription rights of up to 1,246,333 new shares and 
capital increase with subscription rights of up to 1,121,700 new shares 
01-Jun-2021 / 18:59 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse 
Regulation - MAR) 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, 
AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE. 
Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board resolves capital increase without subscription rights of up to 
1,246,333 new shares and capital increase with subscription rights of up to 1,121,700 new shares 
Hanover, June 1, 2021 - Delticom AG's Managing Board today resolved to increase the share capital of the company of 
currently EUR 12,463,331.00 by up to EUR 1,246,333.00 by issuing up to 1,246,333 new no-par value registered shares 
from the authorized capital 2017 against cash contributions under exclusion of the subscription rights ("capital 
increase without subscription rights"). The new shares will be offered without a prospectus to qualified investors 
within the meaning of Art. 2 lit. e) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129. 
Furthermore, the Managing Board has resolved to increase the share capital of the Company by a further up to EUR 
1,121,700.00 by issuing up to 1,121,700 new no-par value registered shares from the authorized capital 2017 against 
cash contributions while granting subscription rights to the shareholders of the company ("capital increase with 
subscription rights" and, together with the capital increase without subscription, "capital increases"). The shares 
from the capital increase with subscription rights will also be offered without a prospectus. 
The exact number of new shares from the capital increase without subscription rights, the placement price, the 
subscription price, the possible exclusion of fractional amounts as well as the subscription ratio will be determined 
in an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will begin immediately after this announcement and will be determined by 
the Managing Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding 
process and will be published. The exact number of new shares from capital increase with subscription rights is 
expected to be determined by the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, after the end of the 
subscription period. 
The subscription period is expected to begin on June 4, 2021, and to end on June 18, 2021 (both inclusive). There will 
be no trading in subscription rights on the stock exchange. The existing shares of the Company will be listed on the 
regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) "ex subscription right" as of the June 4, 2021. 
The new shares from the capital increase with subscription rights shall be offered to the above-mentioned qualified 
investors before the start of the subscription period, if there is corresponding demand. Within the pre-placement, 
claw-back rights during the allocation are intended to ensure that new shares are available for the exercised 
subscription rights by shareholders of the company. 
The new shares from the capital increases will be entitled to participate in profits from January 1, 2021 and be 
admitted to trading without a prospectus on the regulated market and at the same time to the partial regulated market 
with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
Delticom intends to use the issue proceeds to strengthen its equity ratio as well as to repay loans and to create new 
scope for financing and growth. 
Moreover, Delticom is in talks with a long-standing partner company about a potential investment, which would include a 
financing with components of debt and/or equity. Depending on the specific volume of the capital increases, the company 
will discontinue these talks and other processes to gain equity in a timely manner. 
The Managing Board 
Hanover, June 1, 2021 
Notifying person: Melanie Becker, Investor Relations 
About Delticom: 
With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and 
complete wheels. 
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and 
around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company 
operates 410 online shops and online distribution platforms in 74 countries, serving more than 15.9 million customers. 
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 38,000 workshop partners 
worldwide for mounting at the customer's request. 
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the 
development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of 
partner networks. 
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated 
ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets. 
In fiscal year 2020, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 541 million euros. At the end of last year, the company 
employed 177 people. 
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN 
DE0005146807). 
On the internet at: www.delti.com 
Contact: 
Delticom AG 
Investor Relations 
Melanie Becker 
Brühlstraße 11 
30169 Hannover 
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903 
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138 
Email: melanie.becker@delti.com 
Disclaimer: 
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. 
In particular, this communication is not an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be 
offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption 
from registration. The securities referred to in this disclosure are not and will not be registered under the 
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. 
In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom and/or 
(ii) are qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of European Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 in the way it is part of 
national law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who have professional experience in investment 
matters, who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Regulation"), or are persons falling within 
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") or who fall 
within any other exception to the Regulation (all persons referred to in (i) to (ii) together being referred to as 
"Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not act or rely on this disclosure or any part of its 
contents. All investments and investment activities referred to in this disclosure are available only to Relevant 
Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Delticom AG 
              Brühlstraße 11 
              30169 Hanover 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)511 93634 8000 
Fax:          +49 (0)511 8798 9138 
E-mail:       info@delti.com 
Internet:     www.delti.com 
ISIN:         DE0005146807 
WKN:          514680 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1203319 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203319 01-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

