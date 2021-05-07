Log in
Summary

Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/07/2021 | 11:11am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2021 / 17:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021
Address: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021
Address: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir_en.html

07.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1193645  07.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
