    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Delticom AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/09/2021 | 08:12am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delticom AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delticom AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.06.2021 / 14:11
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 09 Jun 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
13.709.664


09.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1205042  09.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205042&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
