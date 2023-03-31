Advanced search
    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30:18 2023-03-31 am EDT
1.693 EUR   -4.35%
05:16aDelticom Ag : Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board
EQ
03/30Delticom publishes Annual Report 2022
EQ
01/10Delticom : Changes in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
PU
Delticom AG: Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board

03/31/2023 | 05:16am EDT
EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Delticom AG: Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board

31.03.2023 / 11:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG: Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board

Hanover, March 31, 2023 - Chief Financial Officer Dr. Johannes Schmidt-Schultes has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he will not be available for a contract extension at the end of his appointment period August 31, 2023. Dr Schmidt-Schultes is leaving the company as of today. He has decided to tackle new professional challenges after his work as Chief Financial Officer of the Delticom Group, Schmidt-Schultes announced.

The Supervisory Board of Delticom AG regrets this decision. “Dr. Schmidt-Schultes managed the commercial-administrative functions of the company very confidently and with exemplary commitment during a challenging and labour-intensive period,” said Karl-Otto Lang, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “He not only managed the preparation of the annual financial statements, but also coordinated the extension of the syndicated loan agreement on the part of the company. By means of the work programme initiated by him, structural and process flows in the financial organisation were further streamlined. Dr. Schmidt-Schultes was also responsible for Delticom AG's capital market communication in line with the principles of transparency and clarity, and enjoyed the respect and recognition of investors and analysts,” said Karl-Otto Lang.

The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Dr. Schmidt-Schultes for his work and wishes him continued professional success and personal well-being. After his departure, Dr. Schmidt-Schultes' areas of responsibility will be taken over in part by Dr. Andreas Prüfer and in part by Mr. Philip von Grolman.

<End of disclosure>



About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 351 online shops and online distribution platforms in 72 countries, serving more than 18 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 178 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com



Contact:
Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Becker
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.becker@delti.com  


31.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1598277

 
End of News EQS News Service

1598277  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
