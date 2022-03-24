Delticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report

STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT (2/4)

SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASES

Capital increase without subscription rights on June 2, 2021 and capital increase with subscription rights on June 24, 2021

Issue of 1,246,333 + 1,121,697 new no-par value registered shares at a placement price of € 7.12; increase of free float to 54.0%

Gross issue proceeds totaling € 16.9 million

Important step in the restructuring process: Strengthening of the company's equity, repayment of loans and creating new financing and growth scope for the future