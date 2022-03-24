Delticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report

Europe's leading online
Results FY 2021
1
Strategic environment
Market environment FY 2021
AGENDA
Key financials FY 2021
Content of Webcast
Outlook 2022
1
2
3
4
2
STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT (1/4)
MILESTONES ACHIEVED SINCE 2020
Operational commissioning of a further warehouse location in the border triangle of Germany,
France and Switzerland to optimize transport routes to customers
Significant strengthening of equity thanks to
successful capital increases substantial improvement in profitability
Short-term financial debts with banks significantly reduced
Stringent working capital management
Follow-up financing secured
US subsidiary sold, refocusing on the European core business completed
3
STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT (2/4)
SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASES
Capital increase without subscription rights on June 2, 2021 and capital increase with subscription rights on June 24, 2021
Issue of 1,246,333 + 1,121,697 new no-par value registered shares at a placement price of € 7.12; increase of free float to 54.0%
Gross issue proceeds totaling € 16.9 million
Important step in the restructuring process: Strengthening of the company's equity, repayment of loans and creating new financing and growth scope for the future
4
STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT (3/4)
SUCCESSFULLY SECURING FOLLOW-UP FINANCING
Operational restructuring already successfully declared completed in August last year
Conclusion of a syndicated loan agreement on December 20, 2021 with a term of two years + option for one further year
Financing framework reduced by € 50 million
Three out of six banks stayed engaged
Purposes of new financing structure:
Intra-year financing to cover cashswings associated with seasonality
Repayment of the existing financial liabilities under the restructuring credit agreement of 13 December 2019 Financing of the general letter of credit and guarantee requirements
Financial restructuring completed with the first payment under the syndicated loan agreement in January
2022
5
