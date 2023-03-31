Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delticom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06:04:11 2023-03-31 am EDT
1.690 EUR   -4.52%
06:51aDelticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report
PU
05:54aDelticom Ag : Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from ...
PU
05:16aDelticom Ag : Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report

03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Europe's leading online

tyre retailer

FY 2022 Results

1

At a glance

Market environment FY 2022

AGENDA

Key financials FY 2022

Content of Webcast

Outlook 2023

1

2

3

4

2

Proven business enhanced with a top line perspective and operating excellence

2022

Refocusing on the core business

-

2020

Change of the commercial strategy and refocus on the core business of tyre retail

Strengthening of capital structure through a capital increase (issue of new shares), accumulation of profits and closing of a syndicated loan facility

Participation in the overall market consolidation, successful implementation of the reorganisation program

Profitable sale of the US business unit

2019

-

2012

2012

-

2008

Expansion business areas

Usage of first-moverproposition and early acquisition of competitors to strengthen the market leadership (Tirendo) Implementation of the multi-channelstrategy in a competitive market environment

Challenging tyre market development due to increasing competition and declining gross-margins

Expansion and investment in the food eCommerce business to leverage existing knowledge and logistic infrastructure

Expansion into US market and growth period

Successful and profitable growth period and evolvement to the European leader for tyres, complete wheel sets and rims Established a multi-brand strategy with 300 online shops in almost 50 countries and 34,000 partner garages

Building up an US business unit in a highly competitive market environment

3

Extensive experience and reputation in the tyre online market

> 20 years of web

search engine

presence and

optimization (SEO)

Delticom's core online brands generating >50% of group revenues

Leading reputation

proved by customer

reviews …

Average review score Trustpilot

(out of 5 points)

Ø 4.2 / 5

DE

4,3

FR

4,1

IT

4,3

CH

4,0

ES

4,5

across platforms and countries

4

Current Shareholder Structure

Founders; 47.67%

Free Float; 52.33%

5

Disclaimer

Delticom AG published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:49:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELTICOM AG
06:51aDelticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report
PU
05:54aDelticom Ag : Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from ...
PU
05:16aDelticom Ag : Schmidt-Schultes withdraws from Delticom's Management Board
EQ
03/30Delticom publishes Annual Report 2022
EQ
01/10Delticom : Changes in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
PU
01/10Changes in the Supervisory Board of Delticom AG
EQ
01/10Delticom AG Announces Changes in the Supervisory Board
CI
2022Delticom : Investoren- und Analystenpräsentation des Deutschen Eigenkapitalforums
PU
2022Delticom : publishes Q3 business development
PU
2022Delticom publishes Q3 business development
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 490 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2022 2,90 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net Debt 2022 46,6 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart DELTICOM AG
Duration : Period :
Delticom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTICOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,77 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Prüfer Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes Group Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Otto Lang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Michael Thöne-Flöge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTICOM AG-25.00%29
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED17.36%267 496
MEITUAN INC.-18.72%112 902
PINDUODUO INC.-6.27%96 650
SHOPIFY INC.34.00%65 898
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.49.70%63 667
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer