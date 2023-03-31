Delticom : Investor and Analyst Presentation of the Annual Report
03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
Europe's leading online
tyre retailer
FY 2022 Results
At a glance
Market environment FY 2022
AGENDA
Key financials FY 2022
Content of Webcast
Outlook 2023
Proven business enhanced with a top line perspective and operating excellence
2022
Refocusing on the core business
2020
Change of the commercial strategy and refocus on the core business of tyre retail
Strengthening of capital structure through a capital increase (issue of new shares), accumulation of profits and closing of a syndicated loan facility
Participation in the overall market consolidation, successful implementation of the reorganisation program
Profitable sale of the US business unit
2019
2012
2012
2008
Expansion business areas
Usage of first-moverproposition and early acquisition of competitors to strengthen the market leadership (Tirendo) Implementation of the multi-channelstrategy in a competitive market environment
Challenging tyre market development due to increasing competition and declining gross-margins
Expansion and investment in the food eCommerce business to leverage existing knowledge and logistic infrastructure
Expansion into US market and growth period
Successful and profitable growth period and evolvement to the European leader for tyres, complete wheel sets and rims Established a multi-brand strategy with 300 online shops in almost 50 countries and 34,000 partner garages
Building up an US business unit in a highly competitive market environment
Extensive experience and reputation in the tyre online market
> 20 years of web
… search engine
presence and
optimization (SEO)
Delticom's core online brands generating >50% of group revenues