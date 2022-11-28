Advanced search
    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG

(DEX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34 2022-11-28 am EST
1.860 EUR   +1.64%
05:05aDelticom : Investoren- und Analystenpräsentation des Deutschen Eigenkapitalforums
11/10Delticom : publishes Q3 business development
11/10Delticom publishes Q3 business development
Delticom : Investoren- und Analystenpräsentation des Deutschen Eigenkapitalforums

11/28/2022 | 05:05am EST
Europe's leading online

tyre retailer

German Equity Forum 2022

1

AGENDA

Company overview

Market environment 9M 2022

Key financials 9M 2022

Outlook 2022

1

2

3

4

2

Company overview

3

ORGANIC GROWTH COMBINED WITH SELECTED ACQUISITIONS

1999 1999

Foundation

by Rainer Binder, Dr. Andreas Prüfer, Philip von Grolman and Timon Samusch

2013

-

2016

2006

  • 2006

2009

IPO: Delticom went public on October 26th

2015

2013

Acquisition of

300 online

Tirendo (-50€m

shops in almost

purchase price)

50 countries

137 online stores

in 42 countries

2008

2009

SDAX Listing:

10 years

Delticom has been

anniversary and

listed at the SDAX

more than 3m

since December 22nd

customers

2021

2016

-

2021

2022

Acquisition

2022

Successful completion of

Profitable sale of

of efood and

reshaping core business

the US business

Autopink

strategy

Launch of the Warehouse "Ensisheim" to further strengthen the regional diversified warehouse network

Capital increase, issuing new shares (amount 16.9€m)

Syndicated loan agreement concluded

4

PROVEN BUSINESS ENHANCED WITH A TOP LINE PERSPECTIVE AND OPERATING EXCELLENCE

2008

-

2012

2012

-

2019

2020

-

2022

Expansion into US market and growth period

Successful and profitable growth period and evolvement to the European leader for tyres, complete wheel sets and rims Established a multi-brand strategy with 300 online shops in almost 50 countries and 34,000 partner garages

Building up an US business unit in a highly competitive market environment

Acquisition of Tirendo and entering into food business

Usage of first-moverproposition and early acquisition of competitors to strengthen the market leadership (Tirendo) Implementation of the multi-channelstrategy in a competitive market environment

Challenging tyre market development due to increasing competition and declining gross-margins

Expansion and investment in the food eCommerce business to leverage existing knowledge and logistic infrastructure

Refocusing on the core business

Change of the commercial strategy and refocus on the core business of tyre retail

Strengthening of capital structure through a capital increase (issue of new shares), accumulation of profits and closing of a syndicated loan facility Participation in the overall market consolidation, successful implementation of the reorganisation program

Profitable sale of the US business unit and reinvestment into European core business (logistic systems)

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Delticom AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022 490 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2022 2,90 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
Net Debt 2022 46,6 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,1 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,7%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Andreas Prüfer Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes Group Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Gebler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Michael Thöne-Flöge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTICOM AG-71.41%28
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-36.44%199 889
MEITUAN INC.-39.40%108 159
PINDUODUO INC.12.78%83 133
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.43%47 859
SHOPIFY INC.-73.29%46 800