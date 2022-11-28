Delticom : Investoren- und Analystenpräsentation des Deutschen Eigenkapitalforums

Expansion into US market and growth period

Successful and profitable growth period and evolvement to the European leader for tyres, complete wheel sets and rims Established a multi-brand strategy with 300 online shops in almost 50 countries and 34,000 partner garages

Building up an US business unit in a highly competitive market environment

Acquisition of Tirendo and entering into food business

Usage of first-moverproposition and early acquisition of competitors to strengthen the market leadership (Tirendo) Implementation of the multi-channelstrategy in a competitive market environment

Challenging tyre market development due to increasing competition and declining gross-margins

Expansion and investment in the food eCommerce business to leverage existing knowledge and logistic infrastructure

Refocusing on the core business

Change of the commercial strategy and refocus on the core business of tyre retail

Strengthening of capital structure through a capital increase (issue of new shares), accumulation of profits and closing of a syndicated loan facility Participation in the overall market consolidation, successful implementation of the reorganisation program

Profitable sale of the US business unit and reinvestment into European core business (logistic systems)