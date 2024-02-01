EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

01.02.2024

Expansion of the Management Board of Delticom AG

Hanover, February 01, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, has appointed Mrs Nathalie Kronenberg as a full member of the company's Management Board with effect from February 1st, 2024.

Mrs Kronenberg joined the company in January 2017 and, as Head of Global Sale B2B & Key Account, has been responsible for the Delticom Group's business with commercial customers (B2B) as well as the motorbike business and supplier management for several years. In her function as a member of Delticom AG's Management Board, Mrs Kronenberg is now also responsible for global tyre purchasing. The graduate economist has been working in the tyre trade and industry since 2004 and therefore has many years of industry experience and expertise. Before joining Delticom AG, Mrs Kronenberg held management positions in both purchasing and international tyre wholesale, among others with a focus on Asia. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to working with Mrs Kronenberg as a member of Delticom AG's Management Board.

The appointment of Mrs Kronenberg is accompanied by a change in the allocation of responsibilities on the Management Board. As Chief Operating Officer, Philip von Grolman will be responsible for the area of distribution logistics on the Management Board with immediate effect in addition to his previous areas of responsibility, which include the complete wheel business and human resources.







About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.



The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of the third quarter 2023, the company employed 167 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com





Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com