    DLX   US2480191012

DELUXE CORPORATION

(DLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
20.79 USD   -3.75%
07/06Deluxe Signs Payments Agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union
BU
06/30First American by Deluxe Honored for Call Center Excellence
BU
06/14Deluxe CEO Awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year®, Heartland
BU
Deluxe Elevates Two Leaders to Executive Roles

07/07/2022 | 06:03am EDT
Jean Herrick, Cameron Potts to help accelerate the company’s transformation

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, recently announced the promotion of two leaders to the executive level.

Jean Herrick, previously Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Jean has been with Deluxe for nearly 30 years and has been key to the company’s evolution and transformation, with deep knowledge into all parts of the business.

“Jean is an insightful leader who is well positioned to help us accelerate our growth as a payments and data company,” said Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe. “Her inclusive and empathetic leadership style, performance orientation, and history with Deluxe make Jean the right person at the right time to lead our HR function.”

Cameron Potts, previously Vice President of Corporate Communications, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Cam joined Deluxe in 2014 and has led the company’s external and internal communications efforts for the past eight years.

“Cam has been a critical partner in establishing our One Deluxe model, giving voice to the company as a payments and data leader, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and driving our transformation,” added McCarthy. “He has helped shape and communicate our vision for the company and will play a key role in our future. I am particularly pleased to be promoting two long-serving Deluxers to these critical leadership roles.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 195 M - -
Net income 2022 95,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 894 M 894 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Bomar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl E. Mayberry-McKissack Non-Executive Chairman
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer
Yogaraj Jayaprakasam Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION-32.73%894
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-2.70%5 400
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD1.99%5 221
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-36.15%2 079
CIMPRESS PLC-48.47%877
DE LA RUE PLC-49.36%183