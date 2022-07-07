Deluxe Elevates Two Leaders to Executive Roles

Jean Herrick, Cameron Potts to help accelerate the company’s transformation

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, recently announced the promotion of two leaders to the executive level.

Jean Herrick, previously Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Jean has been with Deluxe for nearly 30 years and has been key to the company’s evolution and transformation, with deep knowledge into all parts of the business.

“Jean is an insightful leader who is well positioned to help us accelerate our growth as a payments and data company,” said Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe. “Her inclusive and empathetic leadership style, performance orientation, and history with Deluxe make Jean the right person at the right time to lead our HR function.”

Cameron Potts, previously Vice President of Corporate Communications, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Cam joined Deluxe in 2014 and has led the company’s external and internal communications efforts for the past eight years.

“Cam has been a critical partner in establishing our One Deluxe model, giving voice to the company as a payments and data leader, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and driving our transformation,” added McCarthy. “He has helped shape and communicate our vision for the company and will play a key role in our future. I am particularly pleased to be promoting two long-serving Deluxers to these critical leadership roles.”

