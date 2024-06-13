Payments and Data Company recognized by Constellation Research Inc. for transformative, tech-driven efforts

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a modern Payments and Data company, today announced it has been recognized as part of the Business Transformation 150 (BT150) list, compiled by Constellation Research. The list specifically includes Yogaraj “Yogs” Jayaprakasam, SVP and Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Deluxe, as a key leader who “demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of how the world is responding to disruptive forces and how technology can be leveraged for future innovation.”

Deluxe continues to receive recognition for its ongoing transformation, putting technology and digital-first solutions at the forefront of its offerings. The BT150 recognition comes on the heels of other national recognition for Jayaprakasam and Deluxe, including being named a CIO 100 Award winner and one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the third consecutive year.

“Inclusion on this list is further testament to our efforts to put technology at the core of the Deluxe offering,” said Jayaprakasam. “Technology and innovation have fueled our transformation from a legacy printing and manufacturing company to the modern digital payments and data analytics provider we are today. I am honored to be included among so many gifted leaders to represent our team’s incredible work, and excited for the future for Deluxe and our customers.”

The BT150 is an elite list that recognizes the world’s most influential executives and their innovative application of technology to drive business transformation across a variety of industries, including financial services. Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts power the selection process each year.

"The leaders listed on the BT150 have not only shown why every organization is now a tech company, but also why every organization needs digital leadership in the executive ranks," noted R "Ray" Wang, Founder and CEO at Constellation Research.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a modern Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613538711/en/