Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deluxe Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLX   US2480191012

DELUXE CORPORATION

(DLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 06:41:45 pm BST
27.58 USD   +4.27%
06:34pDELUXE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06:22pDeluxe Named to Honor Roll for Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership
BU
04/27DELUXE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deluxe Named to Honor Roll for Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership

04/28/2022 | 06:22pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deluxe was one of 36 companies to receive this prestigious honor

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced that it has once again been included among an elite group of Minnesota companies honored for gender diversity in their executive ranks and their board of directors.

For the past 14 years, St. Catherine University has conducted research on the number of women holding board seats and positions in executive leadership among Minnesota’s largest publicly traded companies. Each year, the resulting report, called The Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership, is published by Twin Cities Business. Deluxe is proud to have been named to this honor roll every year of the past 14 years.

“As a company, Deluxe has made a dedicated commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity. We’re so proud as Deluxers to make a small contribution toward closing the gender disparity gap in corporate leadership,” said Jane Elliott, Chief Communications and Human Resources Officer for Deluxe. “While there’s more work to do, each of the Minnesota companies on the list knows the importance of having more women in significant leadership positions.”

Deluxe is one of the few Minnesota companies to have been included on the list each year since its inception. Deluxe’s Board of Directors Chair, Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, one of only a handful of African American female board chairs of Fortune 1000 companies, was also recently named an outstanding director by the Financial Times, a highly competitive honor that goes to only four leaders annually.

Each of the honor roll companies was celebrated recently at an event called TCB Talks: Women in Leadership. More than 500 professionals attended the lunchtime conversation in downtown Minneapolis about how companies can work toward gender parity.

To see all 36 companies honored, view the full The Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership report: https://www.pageturnpro.com/Twin-Cities-Business/104057-St-Kates-Supplement-2021/sdefault.html#page/1.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DELUXE CORPORATION
06:34pDELUXE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06:22pDeluxe Named to Honor Roll for Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership
BU
04/27DELUXE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04/27Deluxe Chosen as Premium Preferred Supplier to Porsche North America Family of Brands
BU
04/27Deluxe Chosen as Premium Preferred Supplier to Porsche North America Family of Brands
CI
04/21Deluxe to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022
BU
04/07Deluxe Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek
BU
03/23DELUXE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22DELUXE : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
03/22DELUXE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELUXE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 194 M - 1 762 M
Net income 2022 109 M - 87,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 534 M - 1 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,55x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 134 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart DELUXE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Deluxe Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELUXE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,45 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Bomar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl E. Mayberry-McKissack Non-Executive Chairman
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey L. Cotter Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION-15.38%1 134
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-9.23%5 499
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-3.85%5 412
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-42.37%1 919
CIMPRESS PLC-19.55%1 504
DE LA RUE PLC-29.21%269