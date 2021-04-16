Log in
Deluxe : Seeking Employees for Remittance Processing in Chicago

04/16/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
To meet the needs of growing business, Deluxe hiring multiple roles

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, has immediate openings in its growing remittance processing business in the greater Chicago area. These high impact positions are available in the company’s growing Payments segment. Since late 2019, Deluxe payment processing has continued to grow and expand, even during the pandemic. With additional new products launching this year, the Deluxe Payments team is looking to expand, specifically in the remittance area with a host of new positions now open.

“This is an exciting time to join a team that is working to help communities thrive,” said Stacy Van Meter, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Deluxe. “If you are dedicated, focused and eager to learn, we would be excited to talk to you about the open roles we have. These are full-time positions in our growing tech business that come with excellent benefits and long-term opportunities with the company for the right candidates.”

Deluxe offers competitive benefits starting on the first day of employment for full- and part-time employees, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • Medical, dental and vision plans
  • Short-term and long-term disability insurance
  • Flex spending and health savings accounts
  • All employees granted Deluxe stock within first quarter of employment
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Paid vacation – 3 weeks per calendar year
  • Volunteer time off – 24 hours per calendar year
  • Paid parental leave
  • Employee Resource Groups
  • Gympass access

Deluxe employees are the company’s greatest asset. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Deluxe has instituted safety and cleanliness protocols in its remittance processing sites, keeping employees safe while continuing to meet the demands of its customers in this growing segment. For more information about these openings or to apply, go to jobs.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.


© Business Wire 2021
