    DLX   US2480191012

DELUXE CORPORATION

(DLX)
04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
19.34 USD   -0.41%
01/06 Deluxe Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
01/06 Deluxe Corporation Announces Seperation of Christopher L. Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer
Deluxe to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 2, 2023

01/19/2023 | 08:03am EST
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 before the market opens. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-210-4748 (access code 7092711). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET through midnight on February 9, 2023 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 7092711).

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 213 M - -
Net income 2022 63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Barry C. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chip Zint Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl E. Mayberry-McKissack Non-Executive Chairman
Michael S. Mathews Chief Information Officer
Yogaraj Jayaprakasam Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELUXE CORPORATION13.90%834
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-2.04%5 387
TOPPAN INC.-2.51%4 862
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.4.70%1 637
CIMPRESS PLC12.89%817
T.K.S. TECHNOLOGIES8.87%209