Fitech by Deluxe Furthers Commitment to Financial Institutions, Sponsors Bankers Helping Bankers

Today, Fitech by Deluxe announced its sponsorship of Bankers Helping Bankers, an exclusive online platform that promotes innovation among community bankers.

Bankers Helping Bankers is an ecosystem of services focused on creating extremely informed and profitable banks by giving them data, information and access to experts. Bankers Helping Bankers also provides a free online forum, along with online networking events, where community bankers can elevate their game.

As an endorsed partner of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT), Fitech by Deluxe exclusively serves financial institutions, and is focused on helping its partners overcome customer attrition, chiefly through the application of facts and data.

This priority aligns with the goals of Bankers Helping Bankers, that, through data intelligence, and a keen understanding of how a particular financial institution can capitalize on its biggest opportunities for growth, it can rewrite the story of what it means to be a community bank.

Dave Mayo, Founder of Bankers Helping Bankers said, “Fitech by Deluxe is a perfect partner for Bankers Helping Bankers. For too long, technology purchases have not lived up to their billing. We are fighting for our very existence as community bankers, without support from industry elites like Fitech by Deluxe, so many community banks would be without the help of Bankers Helping Bankers. As bankers, we all owe a debt of gratitude to those firmly committed to saving community banks.”

“The accessibility of data and connectivity made possible by Bankers Helping Bankers underscores Fitech’s efforts to identify products that drive earnings and diversify sources of income to help insulate FIs from emerging fintechs,” said Rian Clinton, Director of Sales at Fitech by Deluxe.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner of financial institutions across Texas and the country, and we are proud to support Bankers Helping Bankers as they connect FIs with access to industry opportunities,” said Matt Mingenback, President of Fitech by Deluxe. “Together, we will help financial institutions compete and thrive as they adapt to evolving industry trends.”

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, acquired First American Payment Systems and its subsidiaries, including Fitech, iATS Payments, and Certified Payments in June of 2021.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About First American by Deluxe

First American by Deluxe, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.

