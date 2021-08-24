Log in
    DEMANT   DK0060738599

DEMANT A/S

(DEMANT)
Demant A/S: Storaktionærmeddelelse fra Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

08/24/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
Demant A/S: Storaktionærmeddelelse fra Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

24.8.2021 19:47:09 CEST | Demant A/S | Storaktionærmeddelelser

Selskabsmeddelelsenr. 2021-12

24. august 2021

Storaktionærmeddelelse vedrørende Canada Pension Plan Investment Board iht. værdipapirhandelslovens § 29

I henhold til værdipapirhandelslovens § 29 skal Demant hermed offentliggøre, at selskabet har modtaget følgende meddelelse:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board har i en række transaktioner reduceret sin direkte og indirekte beholdning af stemmerettigheder og aktiekapital i Demant til under 5 % pr. 23. august 2021.

Yderligere information:

Koncernchef og adm. dir. Søren Nielsen

Telefon +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com

Øvrige kontaktpersoner:

René Schneider, CFO

Mathias Holten Møller, Head of Investor Relations

Christian Lange, IR Officer

Trine Kromann-Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations

Om Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers solutions and services to help people with hearing loss connect with the world around them. In every aspect, from hearing devices, hearing implants, diagnostics to audio and video solutions and hearing care all over the world, Demant is active and engaged. Our innovative technologies and know-how help improve people's health and hear-ing. We create life-changing differences through hearing health.

Vedhæftninger

Disclaimer

Demant A/S published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
