Demant A/S: Storaktionærmeddelelse fra Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
24.8.2021 19:47:09 CEST | Demant A/S | Storaktionærmeddelelser
|
Selskabsmeddelelsenr. 2021-12
|
24. august 2021
Storaktionærmeddelelse vedrørende Canada Pension Plan Investment Board iht. værdipapirhandelslovens § 29
I henhold til værdipapirhandelslovens § 29 skal Demant hermed offentliggøre, at selskabet har modtaget følgende meddelelse:
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board har i en række transaktioner reduceret sin direkte og indirekte beholdning af stemmerettigheder og aktiekapital i Demant til under 5 % pr. 23. august 2021.
Om Demant A/S
|
Yderligere information:
Koncernchef og adm. dir. Søren Nielsen
Telefon +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
|
Øvrige kontaktpersoner:
René Schneider, CFO
Mathias Holten Møller, Head of Investor Relations
Christian Lange, IR Officer
Trine Kromann-Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations
Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers solutions and services to help people with hearing loss connect with the world around them. In every aspect, from hearing devices, hearing implants, diagnostics to audio and video solutions and hearing care all over the world, Demant is active and engaged. Our innovative technologies and know-how help improve people's health and hear-ing. We create life-changing differences through hearing health.
