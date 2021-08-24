Demant A/S: Storaktionærmeddelelse fra Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

24.8.2021 19:47:09 CEST | Demant A/S | Storaktionærmeddelelser

Selskabsmeddelelsenr. 2021-12 24. august 2021

Storaktionærmeddelelse vedrørende Canada Pension Plan Investment Board iht. værdipapirhandelslovens § 29

I henhold til værdipapirhandelslovens § 29 skal Demant hermed offentliggøre, at selskabet har modtaget følgende meddelelse:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board har i en række transaktioner reduceret sin direkte og indirekte beholdning af stemmerettigheder og aktiekapital i Demant til under 5 % pr. 23. august 2021.

