DEMANT A/S

DEMANT A/S

DEMANT
09/25 06:41:32 am
177.6 DKK   -0.92%
06:30aDEMANT A/S : Updated financial calendar 2020
PU
06:21aDEMANT A/S : Updated financial calendar 2020
AQ
08/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba could be Trump’s next target
Demant A/S: Updated financial calendar 2020

09/25/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Company announcementno 2020-11 25 September 2020

Change of date of publication of Interim Management Statement

The date of publication of Demant's Interim Management Statement has been changed from
3 November to 13 October 2020.

29 September to 12 October 2020 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement
13 October 2020 Interim Management Statement

* * * * * * *

Further information:
Mathias Holten Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations
Christian Lange, Investor Relations Officer
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
2020-11-change-of-date-of-publication-of-interim-management.pdf

Disclaimer

Demant A/S published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 14 284 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
Net income 2020 759 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 8 105 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42 960 M 6 724 M 6 719 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 678
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart DEMANT A/S
Duration : Period :
Demant A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMANT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 198,32 DKK
Last Close Price 179,25 DKK
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Nielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
René Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Møller Nielsen Director
Niels Jacobsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEMANT A/S-14.56%6 724
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.71%165 412
DANAHER CORPORATION32.70%144 485
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.11.23%76 948
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.92%58 913
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.91%53 107
