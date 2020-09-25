Demant A/S: Updated financial calendar 2020

|
Company announcementno 2020-11
25 September 2020
Change of date of publication of Interim Management Statement
The date of publication of Demant's Interim Management Statement has been changed from
3 November to 13 October 2020.
29 September to 12 October 2020
Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement
13 October 2020
Interim Management Statement
Further information:
Mathias Holten Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations
Christian Lange, Investor Relations Officer
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
