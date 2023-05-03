Advanced search
    DEMANT   DK0060738599

DEMANT A/S

(DEMANT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:39:21 2023-05-03 am EDT
289.90 DKK   +0.90%
10:18aDemant : New product launches + a rebound in hearing aids are encouraging
Alphavalue
01:31aDemant A/s : Interim Management Statement for Q1 2023
AQ
01:31aDemant A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
Demant : New product launches + a rebound in hearing aids are encouraging

05/03/2023 | 10:18am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 446 M 3 160 M 3 160 M
Net income 2023 2 408 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2023 11 471 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 62 264 M 9 175 M 9 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 570
Free-Float 35,8%
Technical analysis trends DEMANT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 287,30 DKK
Average target price 236,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Nielsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Schneider CFO & President-Diagnostics business area
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
Anja Madsen Independent Director
Kristian Villumsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMANT A/S49.21%9 325
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG26.56%23 761
SONOVA HOLDING AG26.86%18 900
COCHLEAR LIMITED20.37%10 726
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-6.55%3 281
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.-22.36%2 055
