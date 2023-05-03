|
Demant : New product launches + a rebound in hearing aids are encouraging
|Sales 2023
21 446 M
3 160 M
3 160 M
|Net income 2023
2 408 M
355 M
355 M
|Net Debt 2023
11 471 M
1 690 M
1 690 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|27,0x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
62 264 M
9 175 M
9 175 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,44x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 570
|Free-Float
|35,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DEMANT A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|287,30 DKK
|Average target price
|236,50 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|-17,7%