|
Demant : Strong Q4 + promising takeaways
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about DEMANT A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on DEMANT A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
20 932 M
3 079 M
3 079 M
|Net income 2023
|
2 317 M
341 M
341 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
11 336 M
1 668 M
1 668 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,2x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
55 456 M
8 157 M
8 157 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,19x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,96x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 570
|Free-Float
|34,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEMANT A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|248,50 DKK
|Average target price
|219,00 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|-11,9%