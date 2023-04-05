Advanced search
    DEMANT   DK0060738599

DEMANT A/S

(DEMANT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:59:10 2023-04-05 am EDT
248.20 DKK   -0.12%
248.20 DKK   -0.12%
06:26aDemant : Strong Q4 + promising takeaways
Alphavalue
03/08Demant A/s : Decisions of annual general meeting
AQ
02/07Demant : Strong Q4 + promising takeaways
Alphavalue
Demant : Strong Q4 + promising takeaways

04/05/2023 | 06:26am EDT
Financials
Sales 2023 20 932 M 3 079 M 3 079 M
Net income 2023 2 317 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2023 11 336 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 55 456 M 8 157 M 8 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 20 570
Free-Float 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Søren Nielsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
Anja Madsen Independent Director
Kristian Villumsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMANT A/S29.06%8 157
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG26.28%23 411
SONOVA HOLDING AG23.58%17 948
COCHLEAR LIMITED18.68%10 737
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-13.09%3 065
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.-6.50%2 475
