  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Demco Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEMCO   TH0930010002

DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DEMCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Demco Public : Disclosure of the Notice of the AGM2022 on the Company's website

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:12:47
Headline
Disclosure of the Notice of the AGM2022 on the Company's website
Symbol
DEMCO
Source
DEMCO
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2022 3 211 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2022 213 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 2 644 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Demco Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,62 THB
Average target price 5,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paitoon Gumchai Managing Director & Executive Director
Phongsak Siricupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Orawan Siriwong Manager-Finance
Sawittree Phuengrasamee Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Accounting
Praphee Puipunthavong Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.74%79
VINCI-1.49%56 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.40%34 718
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.54%32 645
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 420
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.07%20 085