Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Demco Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEMCO   TH0930010002

DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DEMCO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Demco Public : Sub Board Committees' Members Restructure

12/27/2021 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
27 Dec 2021 18:11:03
Headline
Sub Board Committees' Members Restructure
Symbol
DEMCO
Source
DEMCO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Demco pcl published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:37aDEMCO PUBLIC : Sub Board Committees' Members Restructure
PU
12/08DEMCO PUBLIC : LOI to confirm DEMCO Public Company Limited being awarded by Provincial Ele..
PU
12/08DEMCO Public Company Limited Awards by Provincial Electricity Authority to Construct of..
CI
11/12Demco Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/01Company's 2022 annual official holidays announcement.
PU
10/17DEMCO Public Company Limited Receives Contract from BGSR81 Company Limited & BGSR Compa..
CI
08/13Demco Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/02Demco Public Company Limited Announces Chief Accountant Changes
CI
07/12Demco Public Company Limited Announces Temporarily Shut Down of Head Office at Pathumth..
CI
05/27Demco Public Company Limited Receives Construct from B. Grimm Power (AIE-MTP) Company L..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 011 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net income 2021 181 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 2 702 M 80,9 M 80,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Demco Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,70 THB
Average target price 5,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paitoon Gumchai Managing Director & Executive Director
Phongsak Siricupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Orawan Siriwong President, Secretary, EVP & Manager
Sawittree Phuengrasamee Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Accounting
Praphee Puipunthavong Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMCO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.12%81
VINCI10.37%57 691
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED44.42%34 794
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%32 675
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.16%22 078
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.30%20 637