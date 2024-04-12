The Board of Directors kindly invites the shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 at 2.00 pm (CET). The meeting will take place at the Royal Yacht Club Belgium, Thonetlaan 133, 2050 Antwerp. The shareholders are welcome as of 1.00 pm to facilitate the admission formalities to the meeting.

In order to be able to participate and vote at the annual general meeting, your confirmation of participation must be in the possession of DEME Group NV by Thursday, 9 May 2024 at the latest. For this purpose you must use the confirmation of participation form. The form, as well as the agenda and all related documents, including the 2023 Annual Report, can be found on the DEME website.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DEME Group NV published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 06:40:08 UTC.