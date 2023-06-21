Muscat,Wednesday, June 21, 2023.DEME, a leading international contractor and developer, and OQ, a global integrated energy group, have signed a Project Development Agreement with Hydromfor the pioneering HYPORT Duqm project, which will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Hydrom is orchestrating Oman's national interest in green hydrogen, isfully owned by Energy Development OMAN and regulated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

HYPORT Duqm isbeing developed by DEME Concessions and OQ on an area of 150 square km. The area, which is part ofthe Special Economic Zone at Duqm,is designed to produce wind power and solar energy with a combined renewable power capacity of around 1.3 GW in Phase 1 and potentially over 2.7 GW when Phase 2 is realised. The first phase of the project is set to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia and more than 650,000 tonnes during the second phase.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the HYPORT Coordination Company by Najla bint Zuhair Al-Jamali, Chief Executive of Alternative Energy at OQ, and Martin D'Uva, Managing Director of DEME Concessions.

Detailed engineering for HYPORT Duqm will now start and the subsequent construction of both the renewable power and downstream sites where the green hydrogen (electrolyser) and green ammonia plants will be located.

Najla Zuhair Al-Jamali, Chief Executive of Alternative Energy at OQ, said: "Together with DEME, we are pleased to sign this agreement to develop the HYPORT Duqm project in the Special Economic Zone, a global centre to produce green hydrogen, which combines renewable energy, manufacturing, downstream and logistics activities with a focus on decarbonisation efforts and electricity production."

The HYPORT Duqm project is part of Oman's Vision 2040.Najla Zuhair Al-Jamali added that thisagreement reflect the commitment of the OQ Group torealize this plan, noting that this is an important step towards achieving zero carbon neutrality by the year 2050, and positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a global centre for green industries.

Martin D'Uva, Managing Director of DEME Concessions, emphasised: "After nearly three years of joint development with our partner OQ, we are thrilled to accelerate our transformative journey towards a green hydrogen-powered future and to support Oman in achieving its ambitious green energy targets, while strengthening DEME's long-term presence in Oman. The project will harness the immense potential of hydrogen as a clean and versatile energy carrier, leveraging Oman's strategic location and abundant renewable resources to establish a robust green hydrogen ecosystem.