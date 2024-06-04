Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, Princess of Belgium names world's largest fallpipe vessel 'Yellowstone'

DEME is proud to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, Princess of Belgium officially named the new fallpipe vessel 'Yellowstone' in Zeebrugge, Belgium on 4 June. Boasting a payload capacity of 37,000 tonnes, 'Yellowstone' further solidifies DEME's leadership in the offshore energy industry. This summer 'Yellowstone' sets sail for the US to work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. '

