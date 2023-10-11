DEME Offshore has secured a substantial cable contract for Baltic Power, the first offshore wind farm to be constructed in Poland, togetherwith its consortium partners NKT and TFKable Group. This is also the first offshore wind project for DEME Offshore in Poland.

The wide-ranging scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of both the inter-array and export cables for the wind farm.Providing more than 1.5 million households with renewable energy,the Baltic Power wind farm is being jointly developed by ORLEN Group and Northland Power, with construction expected to start in 2024 and operations in 2026.

Set to be the largest offshore wind project in Poland, the 1.2 GW wind farm will be located 23 km off the coast of the Polish Baltic Sea coast, near Łeba.

Representing approximately 130 km of export cables and 127 km of inter-array cables, DEME Offshore will execute the contract with consortium partners NKT, a leading power cable supplier in the energy sector, andTFKable Group (TELE-FONIKA Kable and JDR Cable Systems), a leading supplier of cables for offshore and onshore wind energy. DEME's share in the contract represents a substantial (1) contract.

Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore said: "We are delighted to partner with Baltic Power and secure our first offshore wind farm project in Poland. Combining the extensive expertise and innovative solutions of the consortium, we are excited to make a meaningful contribution to this pioneering project and support Poland's transition to clean energy."

(1) A 'substantial' contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 150 - 300 million.

