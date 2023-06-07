DEME : Offshore works kick off at Vineyard wind farm in US with installation of first foundation

In a landmark moment for DEME, offshore works at the Vineyard Wind 1 projectin the US have begun. 'Orion', DEME's specialised floating offshore installation vessel, successfully installed the first of 62 foundations.

Vineyard Wind 1 is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the country and the first of several US wind farm projects in DEME's portfolio.

DEME, the leading offshore wind farm contractor in the world, is pleased to support the energy transition by bringing its smart solutions, based on decades of experience in the renewables industry, and deploying its high-tech fleet. Equipped with DP3 and a tailormade motion compensated gripper system, 'Orion'is specifically designed for the installation of large monopile foundations.

DEME Offshore US is carrying out the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform. Later, the company will also install the wind turbines.

Jan Klaassen, Director DEME Offshore US , said: " After many years of preparation , the installation work for the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the US has officially kicked off. We are excited to start a new era in the US offshore wind market. This also marks a major milestone for our team based in Boston, the crew onboard 'Orion' and the project team, as it is the first offshore wind farm we will build in US waters." Sid Florey, President DEME Offshore US , commented: "We look forward to cooperating with all stakeholders and US partners in the construction of this first large-scale offshore wind project in the US, including the local union workers who will participate in the installation work under the project labour agreement. DEME Offshore has contracted local US vessels and crews to be deployed for the mitigation of noise emissions, as well as marine mammal observations. This first installed foundation is a major step for the US as it advances towards locally produced clean electricity and job creation for the generations to come."

"We can finally say it - as of today, there is 'steel in the water,'" said Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller. "Over the next few months, we'll be working hand in glove with the Building Trades and our contractors to ensure the work is done safely and efficiently. I want to thank all of our stakeholders and the entire Vineyard Wind team for this remarkable achievement on this first in the nation project."