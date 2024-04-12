Oproeping tot de Gewone Algemene Vergadering

De Raad van Bestuur nodigt de aandeelhouders uit om deel te nemen aan de Gewone Algemene Vergadering die wordt gehouden op woensdag 15 mei 2024 om 14.00 uur. De meeting gaat door in de Royal Yacht Club Belgium, Thonetlaan 133, 2050 Antwerpen. De aandeelhouders zijn welkom vanaf 13.00 uur teneinde de formaliteiten inzake deelneming aan de vergadering vlot te laten verlopen.

Om te kunnen deelnemen aan en te kunnen stemmen op de gewone algemene vergadering moet uw deelnamebevestiging uiterlijk op donderdag 9 mei 2024 in het bezit zijn van DEME Group NV. U dient dit te doen aan de hand van het bevestigingsformulier voor deelname. Dit formulier, alsook de agenda en alle relevante documenten zoals het jaarverslag van 2023, kan u terugvinden op de DEME website.

Disclaimer

DEME Group NV published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 06:40:08 UTC.