DEME Group NV is a global marine sustainable solutions provider. The activity is organized around four segments: - DEME Offshore Energy: In this segment, the Group provides engineering and contracting services globally in the offshore renewables and non-renewables sectors. In the offshore renewables, the Group is involved in the full Balance of Plant scope for offshore wind farms. This includes the engineering, the procurement, the construction and the installation of foundations, turbines, inter-array cables, export cables and substations. The Group also offers operations and maintenance, logistics, repair, decommissioning and salvage services to the market. In the offshore non-renewables, the Group performs landfalls, rock placement, heavy lift and decommissioning services; - DEME Dredging & Infra: In this segment, the Group performs a wide variety of dredging activities worldwide, including capital and maintenance dredging, land reclamation, port construction, coastal protection and beach nourishment works. The Group also provides engineering and contracting services for other types of marine infrastructure projects, such as port terminals, canals, bored and immersed tunnels, bridges and dams. In addition, the Group is active in the marine aggregates business, which includes dredging, processing, storage and transport of aggregates; - DEME Environmental: The Group offers innovative solutions for soil remediation and brownfield redevelopment, as well as environmental dredging and sediment treatment. It is mainly active in the Benelux, France, and other European countries on a project-by-project basis; - DEME Concessions: DEME Concessions is the investment and development arm of the Group. It invests in, develops, builds and operates greenfield and brownfield projects in three sectors: offshore wind, dredging and marine infrastructure, and green hydrogen. Besides creating economic value on its projects and generating equity returns on its investments, it also aims to secure regular activities for the Group contracting activities in the EPC phases of its projects. DEME Concessions also has a deep-sea exploration division (GSR) that holds concessions of polymetallic nodules and that is developing a technology to collect and process those nodules containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper from the deep ocean floor.