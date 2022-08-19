Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  DEME Group NV
  News
  Summary
    DEME   BE0974413453

DEME GROUP NV

(DEME)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:09 2022-08-19 am EDT
116.72 EUR   -1.20%
07:04aDEME : successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2
PU
08/15DEME Offshore has successfully installed the offshore substation of the Fecamp offshore wind farm, deploying 'Orion', the newest member of the DEME fleet and the most innovative vessel in the offshore wind industry
AQ
08/12DEME : next-generation vessel ‘Orion' successfully installs the Fécamp offshore substation jacket and topside
PU
Summary 
Summary

DEME : successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2

08/19/2022 | 07:04am EDT
DEME's DP2 offshore installation vessel 'Neptune' has successfully performed an offshore ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2, which is located near Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland. SSE Renewables, the leading energy company that is developing the wind farm, chartered 'Neptune' for the geotechnical survey.

Lucien Romagnoli, Business Unit Director Renewables, commented: "Neptune performed very well on a challenging site. Neptune's ability to maintain its position has proven to be a key asset in enabling this campaign to be performed successfully."

Additionally, SSE Renewables contracted Fugro and its team was on board and responsible for the coordination and the performance of the ground investigations. Another major reason for the timely completion of this project was the close cooperation between SSERenewables, DEME and Fugro.

Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 will have a maximum export capacity of up to 800 MW. The new wind farm will be capable of powering almost 850,000 homes each year and offsetting around 830 billion kilos of carbon emissions annually. Under the current planning timeline, the project is expected to deliver first power in 2028 and complete in 2029, subject to a final investment decision..

Disclaimer

Dredging Environmental & Marine Engineering NV published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 544 M 2 578 M 2 578 M
Net income 2022 107 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 474 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 2 991 M 3 032 M 3 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 880
Free-Float 25,8%
