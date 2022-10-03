Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. DEME Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEME   BE0974413453

DEME GROUP NV

(DEME)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
105.30 EUR   -1.48%
01:13pDeme : upgrades DP fallpipe vessel fleet
PU
09/12Deme : and Van Oord joint venture awarded contract for Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project offshore Northern Australia
PU
08/29DEME Group NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEME : upgrades DP fallpipe vessel fleet

10/03/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
In light of upgrading its fallpipe vessel fleet, DEME has taken the decision to invest in a new DP fallpipe vessel by purchasing and converting a bulk carrier. This important move highlights DEME's commitment to its customers and to rejuvenate its fleet for the offshore energy industry.

An agreement with Pax Ocean Shipyards of Singapore was signed and the vessel will enter the yard in late October to undergo extensive conversion works.

This newest addition again confirms DEME's mission to build a future-proof, sustainable and environmentally friendly fleet, and is in line with DEME's strategy to deploy the most versatile and high-tech fleet in the industry.

DEME already operates some of the most well-known fallpipe vessels in the industry, 'Flintstone', 'Rollingstone' and 'Seahorse', which serve clients in all segments of the rock installation market.

Continuing DEME's efforts to operate a fleet for the future, the new fallpipe vessel will be fully compliant with the latest emission standards and feature the latest environmental technology, including a battery pack for best-in-class fuel efficiency and more sustainable operations.

The vessel will be equipped with a central fallpipe system plus a large, inclined fallpipe in order to allow pre- and post-lay activities using rocks with larger diameters close to subsea structures. The new vessel is set to join the DEME fleet in the first half of 2024.

Disclaimer

Dredging Environmental & Marine Engineering NV published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 17:09:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
