Demesne Resources Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.149629 million compared to CAD 0.091993 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.441065 million compared to CAD 0.194907 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
Demesne Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 09, 2023 at 05:35 pm EST
