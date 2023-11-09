Demesne Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company is primarily focused on mineral properties located in British Columbia. The Company's sole property is the Star Project, consisting of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares (ha). The Star Property is in the northwest part of British Columbia, Canada, approximately 30 Kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince Rupert on Porcher Island. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project.

Sector Diversified Mining