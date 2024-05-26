2,000,000 Performance Rights of Demetallica Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

2,000,000 Performance Rights of Demetallica Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These Performance Rights will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 24-MAY-2022 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

8,914,631 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



2,700,000 options exercisable at $0.375 on or before 26 May 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,000,000 Performance Rights, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of issue.