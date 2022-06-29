Demetra : GENERAL MEETING

The shares may be acquired by private agreement or from the financial market with the distribution of realised and undistributed gains and/or as otherwise permitted by the Law.

The total nominal value of the shares to be acquired and held, including the shares held by the Company and/or a third party for the account of the Company, will not exceed, at any time, ten per cent (10%) of the issued capital or twenty- five per cent (25%) of the mean value of the transactions traded during the thirty- day period preceding any acquisition, whichever is lower.