    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-27
0.3760 EUR   +0.53%
Demetra : GENERAL MEETING

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

28 June 2022

Decisions of Annual General Meeting

We wish to announce that the Company's 22nd Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, at the Company's registered office, was attended either by electronic means and/or physical presence, either in person or by proxy, by 4 shareholders, representing 59,233,536 shares, i.e. 29.62% of the Company's issued share capital. The Annual General Meeting examined, discussed and approved the following:

  1. The Management Report and the Consolidated Management Report, the Annual Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors and the Remunerations Policy, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021, as well as the Auditors' Report ("Financial Statements 2021")
  2. The re-election of Messrs Antis Skordis, George Kourris, Dr. Nearchos Ioannou, Varnavas Irinarchos, Demetrios Philippides and Alexis Vafeades as members of the Board of Directors.
  3. The determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.
  4. The reappointment of Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their fees.
  5. The Special Resolution providing as follows:
    "That the Company's Board of Directors be authorised and is hereby authorised to buy back for the account of the Company its own shares within twelve months from the date of this resolution, with the following terms and conditions:
    1. The shares may be acquired by private agreement or from the financial market with the distribution of realised and undistributed gains and/or as otherwise permitted by the Law.
    2. The total nominal value of the shares to be acquired and held, including the shares held by the Company and/or a third party for the account of the Company, will not exceed, at any time, ten per cent (10%) of the issued capital or twenty- five per cent (25%) of the mean value of the transactions traded during the thirty- day period preceding any acquisition, whichever is lower.

3. The shares to be acquired will be held for a period not exceeding two years.

  1. The maximum purchase price of the shares shall not exceed five per cent (5%) of the mean purchase price of the share over the last five trading sessions preceding the buy back and there is no restriction on the minimum price.
  2. The relevant laws and regulations in force from time to time shall be complied with."

Signed

Thanasis Liasides

Secretary

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
