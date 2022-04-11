Demetra : Meeting of the Board of Directors

11 April 2022

Re: Final Audited Financial Results for 2021

Pursuant to the relevant Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission and in order to inform shareholders and investors in general as fully as possible, the Board of Directors of Demetra Holdings Plc announces the following:

The Company's Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, 21 April 2022, to examine inter alia the following:

* Final audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

* Setting of date of the Annual General Meeting.

The decisions and the financial results will be announced within the same day, i.e. on Thursday,21 April 2022.

Yours,

Dr. Nearchos Ioannou

Managing Director