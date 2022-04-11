Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Demetra Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-07
0.3780 EUR   -4.06%
08:21aDEMETRA : Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04/06DEMETRA : Net Asset Value
PU
03/31Demetra Holdings Plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
Demetra : Meeting of the Board of Directors

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
0054/00038534/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
Demetra Holdings Plc
DEM - Demetra Holdings Plc
Meeting of the Board of Directors

11 April 2022

Re: Final Audited Financial Results for 2021

Pursuant to the relevant Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission and in order to inform shareholders and investors in general as fully as possible, the Board of Directors of Demetra Holdings Plc announces the following:

The Company's Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, 21 April 2022, to examine inter alia the following:

* Final audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

* Setting of date of the Annual General Meeting.

The decisions and the financial results will be announced within the same day, i.e. on Thursday,21 April 2022.

Yours,

Dr. Nearchos Ioannou

Managing Director

Regulated
Filing Date: 11/04/2022 14:50

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
