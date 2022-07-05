Demetra : NET ASSET VALUE

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC
5 July 2022
Re: Net Asset Value per Share
We hereby announce that the Net Asset Value of the Share of Demetra Holdings Plc (the "Company") as at 30 June 2022 was as follows:
|
Net Asset Value
|
1.3848
|
Fully diluted net asset value
|
N/A
The above estimate does not include the profits or losses for the second quarter of 2022 attributed to the Company from its share held in Hellenic Bank, since this information is not available. The inclusion of Hellenic Bank's results in the Company's results may modify the above estimate.
Yours,
Dr. Nearchos Ioannou
Managing Director
Disclaimer
Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:07 UTC.