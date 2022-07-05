Demetra : NET ASSET VALUE

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

5 July 2022

Re: Net Asset Value per Share

We hereby announce that the Net Asset Value of the Share of Demetra Holdings Plc (the "Company") as at 30 June 2022 was as follows:

Net Asset Value 1.3848 Fully diluted net asset value N/A

The above estimate does not include the profits or losses for the second quarter of 2022 attributed to the Company from its share held in Hellenic Bank, since this information is not available. The inclusion of Hellenic Bank's results in the Company's results may modify the above estimate.

Yours,

Dr. Nearchos Ioannou

Managing Director