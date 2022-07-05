Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Demetra Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-30
0.3680 EUR   -5.64%
02:33aDEMETRA : Net asset value
PU
06/30Demetra Holdings plc Provides Financial Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
06/29DEMETRA : General meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Demetra : NET ASSET VALUE

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

5 July 2022

Re: Net Asset Value per Share

We hereby announce that the Net Asset Value of the Share of Demetra Holdings Plc (the "Company") as at 30 June 2022 was as follows:

Net Asset Value

1.3848

Fully diluted net asset value

N/A

The above estimate does not include the profits or losses for the second quarter of 2022 attributed to the Company from its share held in Hellenic Bank, since this information is not available. The inclusion of Hellenic Bank's results in the Company's results may modify the above estimate.

Yours,

Dr. Nearchos Ioannou

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC
02:33aDEMETRA : Net asset value
PU
06/30Demetra Holdings plc Provides Financial Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
06/29DEMETRA : General meeting
PU
06/15DEMETRA : Quarterly Financial Report
PU
06/07DEMETRA : Approval of the appointment of Compliance Officer under the Corporate Governance..
PU
06/06Demetra Holdings plc Appoints Nearchos Ioannou as Compliance Officer Under the Corporat..
CI
06/03DEMETRA : Notice to the 22nd Annual General Meeting
PU
06/02DEMETRA : Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04/21Demetra Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/19DEMETRA : Quarterly Report 31 March 2022 (en)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,49 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net income 2021 5,34 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
Net Debt 2021 0,66 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,6 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Demetra Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nearchos Ioannou Managing Director & Director
A. Andreas-Andis Skordis Chairman
Adamos Hadjiantoniou Chief Operating & Compliance Officer
George Kourris Vice Chairman
Varnavas Irinarchos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC-11.96%77
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC10.03%4 271
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-13.60%1 579
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-31.37%53