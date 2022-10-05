Advanced search
    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-03
0.4100 EUR    0.00%
Demetra : NET ASSET VALUE

10/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

5 October 2022

Re: Net Asset Value of Share

We hereby announce that the Net Asset Value of the Share of Demetra Holdings Plc (the "Company") as at 30 September 2022 was as follows:

Net Asset Value

1.4219

Fully diluted net asset value

N/A

The above estimate does not include the profits or losses for the third quarter of 2022, attributed to the Company from its shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available. The inclusion of Hellenic Bank's results in the Company's results may modify the above estimate.

Dr. Cleanthis (Athos) Chandriotis

CEO

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,49 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
Net income 2021 5,34 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
Net Debt 2021 0,66 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,0 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nearchos Ioannou Managing Director & Director
A. Andreas-Andis Skordis Chairman
Adamos Hadjiantoniou Chief Operating & Compliance Officer
George Kourris Vice Chairman
Varnavas Irinarchos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC-1.91%82
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC10.74%4 128
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-25.92%1 283
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-29.58%52