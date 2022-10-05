Demetra : NET ASSET VALUE

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

5 October 2022

Re: Net Asset Value of Share

We hereby announce that the Net Asset Value of the Share of Demetra Holdings Plc (the "Company") as at 30 September 2022 was as follows:

Net Asset Value 1.4219 Fully diluted net asset value N/A

The above estimate does not include the profits or losses for the third quarter of 2022, attributed to the Company from its shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available. The inclusion of Hellenic Bank's results in the Company's results may modify the above estimate.

Dr. Cleanthis (Athos) Chandriotis

CEO