  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Demetra Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-13
0.4000 EUR   +2.04%
02:53aDemetra : Quarterly report
PU
10/12Demetra : Report of dispersion of share capital
PU
10/05Demetra : Net asset value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Demetra : QUARTERLY REPORT

10/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

QUARTERLY REPORT - 30 September 2022

ISSUER / ASSET

SECTOR

MARKET

CATEGORY OF

NUMBER OF

CURRENT VALUE

TOTAL CURRENT

PERCENTAGE OF

TITLE

TITLES

VALUE

TOTAL ASSETS

%

1. Hellenic Bank

Financial

Main Market

Shares

88.064.705

218.858.788

Public Company Ltd

Corporate bonds

Bonds Market

Convertible

23.441

14.768

218.873.556

74.38%

Securities - HBCS1

2.Investments in

Land and Property

Land and Property

Development

Development

N/A

Other investments

N/A

30.482.569

- in Cyprus

N/A

Other investments

N/A

11.155.000

- in Romania

N/A

Other investments

N/A

2.274.874

43.912.443

14.92%

- in Bulgaria

3. Logicom Public Ltd

Technology

Main Market

Shares

7.615.937

12.947.093

12.947.093

4.40%

4. Investments in

Other projects

N/A

Other investments

N/A

11.758.923

11.758.923

4.00%

other projects

5.Lordos Hotels

Consumer Products

Alternative Market

Shares

5.604.748

4.315.656

4.315.656

1.47%

(Holdings) Public Ltd

6. Bank deposits and

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

972.754

972.754

0.33%

cash

7. NETinfo Plc

Technology

Alternative Market

Shares

734.895

867.176

867.176

0.29%

8. Ermes Department

Consumer Products

Surveillance Market

Shares

2.000.000

59.000

59.000

0.02%

Stores Plc

9. Bank of Cyprus

Financial

Main Market

Shares

1.959

2.508

2.508

0.00%

Holdings Plc

10. CLR Investment

Financial

Alternative Market

Shares

232.615

696

696

0.00%

Fund Public Ltd

TOTAL

104.277.850

293.709.805

293.709.805

99.81%

Total assets €294.276.744

Net asset value per share as at 30 September 2022: €1.4217 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.

The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 30 September 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.

Note: The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total net assets (30 September 2022: €284.333.776) by the number of issued shares (200.000.000 shares). The above calculation does not include the profits or losses for the third quarter of 2022 attributable to the Group from the shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available.

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
