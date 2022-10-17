Demetra : QUARTERLY REPORT

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

QUARTERLY REPORT - 30 September 2022

ISSUER / ASSET SECTOR MARKET CATEGORY OF NUMBER OF CURRENT VALUE TOTAL CURRENT PERCENTAGE OF TITLE TITLES VALUE TOTAL ASSETS € € % 1. Hellenic Bank Financial Main Market Shares 88.064.705 218.858.788 Public Company Ltd Corporate bonds Bonds Market Convertible 23.441 14.768 218.873.556 74.38% Securities - HBCS1 2.Investments in Land and Property Land and Property Development Development N/A Other investments N/A 30.482.569 - in Cyprus N/A Other investments N/A 11.155.000 - in Romania N/A Other investments N/A 2.274.874 43.912.443 14.92% - in Bulgaria 3. Logicom Public Ltd Technology Main Market Shares 7.615.937 12.947.093 12.947.093 4.40% 4. Investments in Other projects N/A Other investments N/A 11.758.923 11.758.923 4.00% other projects 5.Lordos Hotels Consumer Products Alternative Market Shares 5.604.748 4.315.656 4.315.656 1.47% (Holdings) Public Ltd 6. Bank deposits and N/A N/A N/A N/A 972.754 972.754 0.33% cash 7. NETinfo Plc Technology Alternative Market Shares 734.895 867.176 867.176 0.29% 8. Ermes Department Consumer Products Surveillance Market Shares 2.000.000 59.000 59.000 0.02% Stores Plc 9. Bank of Cyprus Financial Main Market Shares 1.959 2.508 2.508 0.00% Holdings Plc 10. CLR Investment Financial Alternative Market Shares 232.615 696 696 0.00% Fund Public Ltd TOTAL 104.277.850 293.709.805 293.709.805 99.81%

Total assets €294.276.744

Net asset value per share as at 30 September 2022: €1.4217 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.

The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 30 September 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.