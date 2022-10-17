Demetra : QUARTERLY REPORT

Net asset value per share as at 30 September 2022: €1.4217 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.
The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 30 September 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.
Note: The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total net assets (30 September 2022: €284.333.776) by the number of issued shares (200.000.000 shares). The above calculation does not include the profits or losses for the third quarter of 2022 attributable to the Group from the shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available.
Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:52:08 UTC.