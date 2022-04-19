Demetra : Quarterly Report 31 March 2022 (en)

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

QUARTERLY REPORT - 31 March 2022

ISSUER / ASSET SECTOR MARKET CATEGORY OF TITLE NUMBER OF TITLES CURRENT VALUE € TOTAL CURRENT VALUE € PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL ASSETS % 1. Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd Financial Corporate bonds Main Market Bonds Market Shares Convertible Securities - HBCS1 86.791.272 23.441 205.371.916 13.361 205.385.277 72.78% 2.Investments in Land and Property Development - in Cyprus

- in Romania

- in Bulgaria Land and Property Development N/A N/A N/A Other investments Other investments Other investments N/A N/A N/A 30.460.166 11.148.000 2.274.874 43.883.040 15.55% 3. Logicom Public Ltd Technology Main Market Shares 7.615.937 14.927.237 14.927.237 5.29% 4. Investments in other projects Other projects N/A Other investments N/A 11.655.018 11.655.018 4.13% 5.Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd Consumer Products Alternative Market Shares 5.604.748 3.250.754 3.250.754 1.15% 6. Bank deposits and cash N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.472.250 1.472.250 0.52% 7. NETinfo Plc Technology Emerging Companies Market Shares 734.895 830.431 830.431 0.29% 8. Ermes Department Stores Plc Consumer Products Surveillance Market Shares 2.000.000 59.000 59.000 0.02% 9. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc Financial Main Market Shares 1.959 1.853 1.853 0.00% 10. CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd Financial Alternative Market Shares 232.615 464 464 0.00% TOTAL 281.465.325 281.465.325 99.75%

Total assets €282.181.341

Net asset value per share as at 31 March 2022: €1.3608 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.

The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 31 March 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.

Note: The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total net assets (31 March 2022: €272.155.714) by the number of issued shares (200.000.000 shares). The above calculation does not include the profits or losses for the first quarter of 2022 attributable to the Group from the shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available.