Demetra : Quarterly Report 31 March 2022 (en)

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC
QUARTERLY REPORT - 31 March 2022
|
ISSUER / ASSET
|
SECTOR
|
MARKET
|
CATEGORY OF
TITLE
|
NUMBER OF
TITLES
|
CURRENT VALUE
€
|
TOTAL CURRENT
VALUE €
|
PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL ASSETS %
|
1. Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd
|
Financial Corporate bonds
|
Main Market Bonds Market
|
Shares Convertible Securities - HBCS1
|
86.791.272 23.441
|
205.371.916 13.361
|
205.385.277
|
72.78%
|
2.Investments in Land and Property Development
-
- in Cyprus
-
- in Romania
-
- in Bulgaria
|
Land and Property Development
|
N/A N/A N/A
|
Other investments Other investments Other investments
|
N/A N/A N/A
|
30.460.166 11.148.000 2.274.874
|
43.883.040
|
15.55%
|
3. Logicom Public Ltd
|
Technology
|
Main Market
|
Shares
|
7.615.937
|
14.927.237
|
14.927.237
|
5.29%
|
4. Investments in other projects
|
Other projects
|
N/A
|
Other investments
|
N/A
|
11.655.018
|
11.655.018
|
4.13%
|
5.Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd
|
Consumer Products
|
Alternative Market
|
Shares
|
5.604.748
|
3.250.754
|
3.250.754
|
1.15%
|
6. Bank deposits and cash
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1.472.250
|
1.472.250
|
0.52%
|
7. NETinfo Plc
|
Technology
|
Emerging Companies Market
|
Shares
|
734.895
|
830.431
|
830.431
|
0.29%
|
8. Ermes Department Stores Plc
|
Consumer Products
|
Surveillance Market
|
Shares
|
2.000.000
|
59.000
|
59.000
|
0.02%
|
9. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc
|
Financial
|
Main Market
|
Shares
|
1.959
|
1.853
|
1.853
|
0.00%
|
10. CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd
|
Financial
|
Alternative Market
|
Shares
|
232.615
|
464
|
464
|
0.00%
|
|
TOTAL
|
281.465.325
|
281.465.325
|
99.75%
Total assets €282.181.341
Net asset value per share as at 31 March 2022: €1.3608 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.
The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 31 March 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.
Note: The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total net assets (31 March 2022: €272.155.714) by the number of issued shares (200.000.000 shares). The above calculation does not include the profits or losses for the first quarter of 2022 attributable to the Group from the shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available.
Disclaimer
Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:43:03 UTC.