    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-11
0.3960 EUR   +4.21%
12:44aDEMETRA : Quarterly Report 31 March 2022 (en)
PU
04/13DEMETRA : Share Capital Dispersion Report
PU
04/11DEMETRA : Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
Demetra : Quarterly Report 31 March 2022 (en)

04/19/2022 | 12:44am EDT
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

QUARTERLY REPORT - 31 March 2022

ISSUER / ASSET

SECTOR

MARKET

CATEGORY OF

TITLE

NUMBER OF

TITLES

CURRENT VALUE

TOTAL CURRENT

VALUE €

PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL ASSETS %

1. Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd

Financial Corporate bonds

Main Market Bonds Market

Shares Convertible Securities - HBCS1

86.791.272 23.441

205.371.916 13.361

205.385.277

72.78%

2.Investments in Land and Property Development

  • - in Cyprus

  • - in Romania

  • - in Bulgaria

Land and Property Development

N/A N/A N/A

Other investments Other investments Other investments

N/A N/A N/A

30.460.166 11.148.000 2.274.874

43.883.040

15.55%

3. Logicom Public Ltd

Technology

Main Market

Shares

7.615.937

14.927.237

14.927.237

5.29%

4. Investments in other projects

Other projects

N/A

Other investments

N/A

11.655.018

11.655.018

4.13%

5.Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd

Consumer Products

Alternative Market

Shares

5.604.748

3.250.754

3.250.754

1.15%

6. Bank deposits and cash

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.472.250

1.472.250

0.52%

7. NETinfo Plc

Technology

Emerging Companies Market

Shares

734.895

830.431

830.431

0.29%

8. Ermes Department Stores Plc

Consumer Products

Surveillance Market

Shares

2.000.000

59.000

59.000

0.02%

9. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc

Financial

Main Market

Shares

1.959

1.853

1.853

0.00%

10. CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd

Financial

Alternative Market

Shares

232.615

464

464

0.00%

TOTAL

281.465.325

281.465.325

99.75%

Total assets €282.181.341

Net asset value per share as at 31 March 2022: €1.3608 (Note) The fully diluted asset value is not applicable.

The book value of the listed investments was calculated on the basis of the bid price as at 31 March 2022 with the exception of the investment in Hellenic Bank, which is valued on the basis of the net position.

Note: The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total net assets (31 March 2022: €272.155.714) by the number of issued shares (200.000.000 shares). The above calculation does not include the profits or losses for the first quarter of 2022 attributable to the Group from the shareholding in Hellenic Bank, as this information is not available.

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
