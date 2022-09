REVISED ANNOUNCEMENT - Examination of the Group's Half-Yearly Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2022

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Demetra Holdings Plc will meet on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, and not on 13 September 2022 as initially announced, to examine the Group's Half-Yearly Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2022.

The results will be announced on the same day, upon their approval by the Board of Directors.

Dr. Nearchos Ioannou