Demetra : Share Capital Dispersion Report

APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
|
A.
|
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Surveillance
[(Article 137(3)]
|
Total number of shares
|
Percentage of the total number of shares
|
1.
2.
2.1
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.6
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. 9.
9.1
|
Chairman of the Board
ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS Members of the Board (Names) GEORGE KOURRIS (VICE-CHAIRMAN) NEARCHOS IOANNOU
DEMETRIOS PHILIPPIDES VARNAVAS IRINARCHOS ALEXIS VAFEADES ADAMOS HADJIANTONIOU
General Manager: NEARCHOS IOANNOU Financial Manager: COSTAS PAPHITIS Head of Accounting Department: VERA THEOLOGOU
Secretary THANASIS LIASIDES
Auditors (names of partners/ employees) Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd**
Buy Back
Employee Provident Funds (Names of funds)
|
0
0
0
789
59,232,100
0
776
0
7,459
0
0
0 0
0
|
0%
0%
0%
0%
29.62%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0% 0%
0%
|
B.
|
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
|
B.1
|
LOGICOM SERVICES LTD*
|
0
|
0%
|
TOTAL
|
59,241,124
|
29.62%
|
|
C.
|
Company Employees
|
0
|
0%
|
|
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
|
140,758,876
|
70.38%
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
|
200,000,000
|
100%
* The shares held are included in the percentage held by Mr. Varnavas Irinarchos (A.2.4)
** The remaining partners and employees of the audit firm Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd involved in the audit of the Accounts do not hold shares in the Company.
|
Position
|
NAME - SURNAME
|
SIGNATURE
|
DATE
|
Chairman
|
ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS
|
signed
|
05/04/2022
|
Secretary
|
THANASIS LIASIDES
|
signed
|
13/04/2022
