Demetra : Share Capital Dispersion Report

APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

A. Bodies of Administration - Management and Surveillance [(Article 137(3)] Total number of shares Percentage of the total number of shares 1. 2. 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.6 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 9.1 Chairman of the Board ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS Members of the Board (Names) GEORGE KOURRIS (VICE-CHAIRMAN) NEARCHOS IOANNOU DEMETRIOS PHILIPPIDES VARNAVAS IRINARCHOS ALEXIS VAFEADES ADAMOS HADJIANTONIOU General Manager: NEARCHOS IOANNOU Financial Manager: COSTAS PAPHITIS Head of Accounting Department: VERA THEOLOGOU Secretary THANASIS LIASIDES Auditors (names of partners/ employees) Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd** Buy Back Employee Provident Funds (Names of funds) 0 0 0 789 59,232,100 0 776 0 7,459 0 0 0 0 0 0% 0% 0% 0% 29.62% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% B. Major Shareholders (over 5%) B.1 LOGICOM SERVICES LTD* 0 0% TOTAL 59,241,124 29.62% C. Company Employees 0 0% FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC 140,758,876 70.38% TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES 200,000,000 100% * The shares held are included in the percentage held by Mr. Varnavas Irinarchos (A.2.4)

** The remaining partners and employees of the audit firm Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd involved in the audit of the Accounts do not hold shares in the Company.

Position NAME - SURNAME SIGNATURE DATE Chairman ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS signed 05/04/2022 Secretary THANASIS LIASIDES signed 13/04/2022

1