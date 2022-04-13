Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Demetra Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    DEM   CY0005350216

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

(DEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-11
0.3960 EUR   +4.21%
10:05aDEMETRA : Share Capital Dispersion Report
PU
04/11DEMETRA : Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04/06DEMETRA : Net Asset Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Demetra : Share Capital Dispersion Report

04/13/2022 | 10:05am EDT
APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Surveillance

[(Article 137(3)]

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total number of shares

1.

2.

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.6

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. 9.

9.1

Chairman of the Board

ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS Members of the Board (Names) GEORGE KOURRIS (VICE-CHAIRMAN) NEARCHOS IOANNOU

DEMETRIOS PHILIPPIDES VARNAVAS IRINARCHOS ALEXIS VAFEADES ADAMOS HADJIANTONIOU

General Manager: NEARCHOS IOANNOU Financial Manager: COSTAS PAPHITIS Head of Accounting Department: VERA THEOLOGOU

Secretary THANASIS LIASIDES

Auditors (names of partners/ employees) Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd**

Buy Back

Employee Provident Funds (Names of funds)

0

0

0

789

59,232,100

0

776

0

7,459

0

0

0 0

0

0%

0%

0%

0%

29.62%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0% 0%

0%

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

LOGICOM SERVICES LTD*

0

0%

TOTAL

59,241,124

29.62%

C.

Company Employees

0

0%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

140,758,876

70.38%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

200,000,000

100%

* The shares held are included in the percentage held by Mr. Varnavas Irinarchos (A.2.4)

** The remaining partners and employees of the audit firm Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Ltd involved in the audit of the Accounts do not hold shares in the Company.

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

ANTONIOS ANDREAS ANDIS SKORDIS

signed

05/04/2022

Secretary

THANASIS LIASIDES

signed

13/04/2022

1

Disclaimer

Demetra Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
